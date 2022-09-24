The Texas Longhorns went into Lubbock and in spite of building a halftime lead came away with a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas managed to battle back in the first quarter, building a 10-point halftime lead, but the offense’s inability to extend a drive in the second half. Three of the final four drives of the game ended with punts, including a drive that gave Texas Tech the ball back with five minutes left in the game. The defense, who was on the field for nearly 100 plays, was unable to get a stop and the Red Raiders put a field goal through with 21 seconds left on the clock.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO