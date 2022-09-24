Read full article on original website
Bijan Robinson’s fumble was ‘not the reason we lost the game’
Entering overtime against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Texas Longhorns held the momentum following a remarkable drive that went four plays and 46 yards in 21 seconds to set up a game-tying 48-yard field goal by redshirt freshman kicker Bert Auburn. With the...
Longhorns Daily News: Suddenly, Kansas HC Lance Leipold is the toast of college football
In today’s episode of weird happenings in college football ... ... the Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. But that’s not even the weird part. The Kansas Jayhawks are actually good this year (4-0, as things stand.) That’s in large part thanks to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who joined the Jayhawks from the University of Buffalo a couple years back. Leipold’s success so far this season has allowed him to be this year’s version of Scott Frost, at least back at the height of his UCF Golden Knights days. Leipold is said to among the top running for legacy college football jobs ranging from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Wisconsin Badgers.
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
2022 Football Predictions: Post ‘South Plains Swoon’ Edition
Going into the game against Texas Tech, I think it would be safe to say that Longhorn Nation was very optimistic about this year’s team. Despite having one loss already, it was a ‘quality loss’ to Alabama, that showed the college football world that Texas could in fact hang with the big boys of the SEC.
Video of Texas Tech fan pushing Texas player illustrates the risk of continuing to schedule the Red Raiders
As students in the capacity crowd at Jones AT&T Stadium stormed the field after Saturday’s 37-34 overtime victory over the Texas Longhorns, a video that surfaced on Sunday shows a fan running up to Texas senior edge Ovie Oghoufo and pushing him in the back before appearing to run off.
Steve Sarkisian on Texas Tech fans storming the field: ‘It’s a dangerous situation’
In the aftermath of Saturday’s 37-34 overtime win by the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the Texas Longhorns in Lubbock, focus turned on Sunday to a viral video of a Red Raiders fan shoving Longhorns senior edge Ovie Oghoufo as students stormed the field at Jones AT&T Stadium. During...
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech live updates: Longhorns regain lead with 40-yard FG
For perhaps the last time as conference rivals, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones A&T Stadium on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Central. The Longhorns open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders trying to extend their road winning...
Reacts Survey: Time to panic?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another double-digit lead in the second half was blown for Sark and Co., this time...
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech live updates
For perhaps the last time as conference rivals, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones A&T Stadium on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Central. The Longhorns open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders trying to extend their road winning...
No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech live updates: Bert Auburn sends it into OT with 47-yard FG
For perhaps the last time as conference rivals, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones A&T Stadium on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Central. The Longhorns open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders trying to extend their road winning...
Kickoff time set for Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Oct. 8 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners will kick off at 11 a.m. Central on ABC at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. After the Longhorns fell 55-48 last season, the Texas lead in the all-time...
WATCH: Roschon Johnson levels a Texas Tech defender, then makes 23-yard reception
Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson has been said to be the heart and soul of this football team due to his willingness to do whatever is asked of him. On Saturday, he got his hands dirty at the end of the first half, as he absolutely leveled a Texas Tech defender on a chip block before releasing into his route for a 23-yard catch and run.
Postgame Reaction: Texas collapses against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns went into Lubbock and in spite of building a halftime lead came away with a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas managed to battle back in the first quarter, building a 10-point halftime lead, but the offense’s inability to extend a drive in the second half. Three of the final four drives of the game ended with punts, including a drive that gave Texas Tech the ball back with five minutes left in the game. The defense, who was on the field for nearly 100 plays, was unable to get a stop and the Red Raiders put a field goal through with 21 seconds left on the clock.
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in Gasparilla Bowl versus Maryland
There isn’t much to say after the Texas Longhorns overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Even so, Texas is still projected to make a bowl this year. 247Sports projects Texas to face off against the Maryland Terrapins in the Gasparilla Bowl. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING...
How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
Another year and it feels like the same story for the Texas Longhorns. Texas went into the fourth quarter with a lead against the Texas Tech Red Raiders but ended the game with a conference loss, a trend that dates back to last year’s six-game losing streak in conference play. Every week, it seems like the Longhorns are presented with an opportunity to respond on the field, and this week is no different as the West Virginia Mountaineers come to town hoping to salvage their conference season early.
Inside the Numbers: Texas unable to get the job done on the ground against Texas Tech
The Texas Longhorns went on the road to Lubbock and, like so many before them, left the town disappointed. Texas fans and players had lofty expectations after two solid outings but came down to earth after the same old struggles emerged when they lined up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. An inability to find success running between the tackles, an inability to get off the field, and a lack of complementary football once again doomed Texas to a second-half meltdown and another frustrating result.
WATCH: Keilan Robinson finds the endzone on a 35 yard reception
It didn’t take long for the Longhorns to find the endzone in Lubbock. Hudson Card quickly found running back Keilan Robinson for a 35 yard catch and run for six points. Three plays is all it took to get the scoring started for the Longhorns. The offense looks like they are capable of holding up their end of the bargain today.
X-ray negative on lower leg injury for Texas WR Xavier Worthy
Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy left Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium after suffering a lower leg injury in the first half, spending the second half in a walking boot. Worthy suffered the injury early in the first half when he...
Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 37-34 OT loss to Texas Tech
Is it 2021? The product the No. 22 Texas Longhorns put on the field on Saturday afternoon would certainly suggest so, and unsurprisingly, it ended with a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Longhorns latest loss. This was the...
Kickoff time and TV set for No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia
The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was set for 6:30 p.m. Central on FS1 by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday. The meeting in Austin will be the 12th all...
