Lubbock, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Bijan Robinson’s fumble was ‘not the reason we lost the game’

Entering overtime against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Texas Longhorns held the momentum following a remarkable drive that went four plays and 46 yards in 21 seconds to set up a game-tying 48-yard field goal by redshirt freshman kicker Bert Auburn. With the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorns Daily News: Suddenly, Kansas HC Lance Leipold is the toast of college football

In today’s episode of weird happenings in college football ... ... the Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. But that’s not even the weird part. The Kansas Jayhawks are actually good this year (4-0, as things stand.) That’s in large part thanks to Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, who joined the Jayhawks from the University of Buffalo a couple years back. Leipold’s success so far this season has allowed him to be this year’s version of Scott Frost, at least back at the height of his UCF Golden Knights days. Leipold is said to among the top running for legacy college football jobs ranging from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Wisconsin Badgers.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

2022 Football Predictions: Post ‘South Plains Swoon’ Edition

Going into the game against Texas Tech, I think it would be safe to say that Longhorn Nation was very optimistic about this year’s team. Despite having one loss already, it was a ‘quality loss’ to Alabama, that showed the college football world that Texas could in fact hang with the big boys of the SEC.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Survey: Time to panic?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Another double-digit lead in the second half was blown for Sark and Co., this time...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 22 Texas vs. Texas Tech live updates

For perhaps the last time as conference rivals, the No. 22 Texas Longhorns are in Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones A&T Stadium on ESPN at 2:30 p.m. Central. The Longhorns open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders trying to extend their road winning...
LUBBOCK, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time set for Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that the Oct. 8 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners will kick off at 11 a.m. Central on ABC at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. After the Longhorns fell 55-48 last season, the Texas lead in the all-time...
NORMAN, OK
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Roschon Johnson levels a Texas Tech defender, then makes 23-yard reception

Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson has been said to be the heart and soul of this football team due to his willingness to do whatever is asked of him. On Saturday, he got his hands dirty at the end of the first half, as he absolutely leveled a Texas Tech defender on a chip block before releasing into his route for a 23-yard catch and run.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Postgame Reaction: Texas collapses against Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns went into Lubbock and in spite of building a halftime lead came away with a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Texas managed to battle back in the first quarter, building a 10-point halftime lead, but the offense’s inability to extend a drive in the second half. Three of the final four drives of the game ended with punts, including a drive that gave Texas Tech the ball back with five minutes left in the game. The defense, who was on the field for nearly 100 plays, was unable to get a stop and the Red Raiders put a field goal through with 21 seconds left on the clock.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

Another year and it feels like the same story for the Texas Longhorns. Texas went into the fourth quarter with a lead against the Texas Tech Red Raiders but ended the game with a conference loss, a trend that dates back to last year’s six-game losing streak in conference play. Every week, it seems like the Longhorns are presented with an opportunity to respond on the field, and this week is no different as the West Virginia Mountaineers come to town hoping to salvage their conference season early.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Texas unable to get the job done on the ground against Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns went on the road to Lubbock and, like so many before them, left the town disappointed. Texas fans and players had lofty expectations after two solid outings but came down to earth after the same old struggles emerged when they lined up against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. An inability to find success running between the tackles, an inability to get off the field, and a lack of complementary football once again doomed Texas to a second-half meltdown and another frustrating result.
LUBBOCK, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Keilan Robinson finds the endzone on a 35 yard reception

It didn’t take long for the Longhorns to find the endzone in Lubbock. Hudson Card quickly found running back Keilan Robinson for a 35 yard catch and run for six points. Three plays is all it took to get the scoring started for the Longhorns. The offense looks like they are capable of holding up their end of the bargain today.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

X-ray negative on lower leg injury for Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy left Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium after suffering a lower leg injury in the first half, spending the second half in a walking boot. Worthy suffered the injury early in the first half when he...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Initial thoughts from No. 22 Texas’ 37-34 OT loss to Texas Tech

Is it 2021? The product the No. 22 Texas Longhorns put on the field on Saturday afternoon would certainly suggest so, and unsurprisingly, it ended with a 37-34 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Longhorns latest loss. This was the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time and TV set for No. 22 Texas vs. West Virginia

The game time and network for the Oct. 1 game between the No. 22 Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was set for 6:30 p.m. Central on FS1 by the Big 12 Conference on Saturday. The meeting in Austin will be the 12th all...
AUSTIN, TX

