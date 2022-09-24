ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

All undocumented Californians can now obtain state ID under new law

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00IhAl_0i917Kv700

A new bill signed on Friday gives all undocumented immigrants the chance to obtain a California state ID card.

Signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill, AB 1766, also known as “California ID’s For All” was introduced by Assemblyman Mark Stone back in Feb. 2022.

The law is aimed to help non-drivers who would otherwise have no official form of state identification.

“California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status,” said Newsom. “We’re a state of refuge – a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants. That’s why I’m proud to announce the signing of today’s bills to further support our immigrant community, which makes our state stronger every single day.”

Under the bill AB 60 , which was passed in 2013 by Gov. Jerry Brown, undocumented citizens could obtain a restricted driver’s license, but it was not a federal ID and didn’t allow holders to work, vote or receive new benefits.

Advocacy groups believed the law’s parameters disproportionately affected those who either did not have access to a car or had physical/health issues that would prevent them from driving and in turn, obtaining an ID.

You’ll need a REAL ID soon: Here’s what to know

The new bill, AB 1766 , will now allow anyone to obtain a California ID, regardless of immigration status or the ability to drive.

Applicants can use the ID to obtain work, open a bank account, access healthcare and secure housing, obtain benefits, and more.

“Lack of identification is one of the largest barriers to success into the community because IDs are essential to securing employment, housing, and social services,” said Assemblymember Stone. “AB 1766 is an essential gateway to social inclusion and should be a basic necessity that every resident has access to.”

“There are approximately 2.7 million undocumented people in California with an estimated 2.6 million people are over the age of 15.1,” according to the California Immigrant Policy Center. “Since more than a million people have obtained a driver’s license under AB 60, there are approximately 1.6 million undocumented people who are eligible and could benefit from having a state government-issued identification card.”

The DMV is expected to begin issuing California IDs to undocumented people beginning in 2024.

“This bill brings equity to those who have been unable to access basic life essentials because they have no legally recognized identification,” said Assemblyman Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer. “What many of us take for granted — having an ID — will have life-changing ramifications for many in the immigrant and disabled communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 438

ninja Gaiden
2d ago

So now tax payers have to support 2.7 mil illegals. Wait. They aren’t illegals no more. Wait tax payers still have to support them. This is a sad day for Californian

Reply(80)
205
daryl dickey
2d ago

They are not undocumented. They are Illegals, because they are here illegally. Since, they are here illegally, they don't have any rights. Not even the right to get California ID's. I hate living in California. This is one of the reasons why so many people are fleeing this, communist and socialist state.

Reply(9)
115
Trisha Merritt
2d ago

Oh my God it just keeps getting worse and worse just invite everyone around the world over here but we’re not allowed to just walk into their countries are we And definitely they arent going to learn English for us and definitely aren’t going to give us free benefits for whatever we need or schooling etc. etc. this country is so laughable anymore

Reply(22)
97
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Undocumented immigrants can now get California IDs

LOS ANGELES - Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a bill allowing anyone to obtain a California ID regardless of immigration status, which he called "a critical step for inclusion." "California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status," said Gov. Newsom. "We’re a state of refuge – a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom signs several laws to protect animal welfare

(BCN) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed several measures that he says will advance animal welfare in the state, his office announced. Senate Bill 879, also known as the PET Act (Prohibiting Extraneous Testing) was put forth by Senator Scott Wiener (D-SF) and aims to end “unnecessary” toxicological testing on dogs and cats. SB […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
KTLA

Gov. Newsom signs catalytic converter theft legislation

Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the “big problem” of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement from his office. SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, requires recyclers to keep detailed records and only allows […]
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Gov. Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school online during the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Id#Id Card#State Government#Ids#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Californians
KTVU FOX 2

Catalytic converter thieves targeted by new California laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is cracking down on catalytic converter thefts with two new laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday. One piece of legislation requires recyclers to record the year, make, and model of the car from which they removed a catalytic converter. The recycler also has to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4

Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy

Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California prepares for possible economic downturn

California leaders have been bracing for a possible economic downturn with state personal income tax revenues billions below what was projected for this time of year and conditions outside of the state contributing to uncertainty about its financial future. Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the last few weeks considering hundreds...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Bay Area

Here's How California Plans to Handle 400,000 Wild Pigs

A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

76K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy