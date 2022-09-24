Read full article on original website
New White Rabbit QR Code Appears On RAW, Leads To Tiktok Video
A brand new White Rabbit QR code appeared on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. The code leads to a TikTok from user _comewithme. The video features the message “Who killed the world? You did” and features the coordinates 44.244273, 7.769737. These are the coordinates for the location in Prata Nevoso, Italy where the famous “Giant Pink Bunny” used to be. Ryan Satin also noted that when you go into the source code for the WWE.com location of the video, it features the lines “No man is every truly good, no man is ever truly evil,” from Aleister Black’s old WWE theme.
WWE NXT Results for September 27, 2022
The September 27, 2022 edition of WWE NXT presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida was recorded in advance on September 14, 2022. Here are the results of the episode, as detailed from SPOILERS of the tapings:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller.
Digital Media Title Match, More Announced For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
We have some additional matches that have been announced for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Most notably, Bryan Myers will defend his Digital Media Championship against Crazzy Steve. You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV below:. IMPACT Digital...
NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch Talks Title Bout Becoming Three-Way Match
The main event of Hard Times 3 in November was supposed to be a one-on-one affair for the Ten Pounds of Gold, but oh, how things have changed. NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch was originally scheduled to face Matt Cardona for the coveted strap until Tyrus cashed in his Lucky Seven title opportunity to make the bout a three-way dance.
Monster’s Ball Match Set For Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich are slated to wrestle each other at next month’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Albany, New York. They got to pick an opponent for each other ahead of time based on a Pick Your Poison stipulation. Grace survived her...
Shawn Michaels: WWE NXT Has Rebirthed My Love For Pro Wrestling
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has said his work in NXT has reignited his love and passion for professional wrestling. Michaels joined WWE NXT in 2016 initially as a trainer, before being promoted to a writer and producer in 2018. In September 2022, his job title was confirmed...
Update On Drew McIntyre’s Health
After battling a severe case of food poisoning, Drew McIntyre is now recovering. The top WWE star was in bad shape last Friday, but he persevered and made his scheduled appearance on WWE SmackDown after receiving treatment backstage. Karrion Kross, a former WWE NXT Champion, choked him out during a segment they had together.
Bobby Fish Denies He Asked Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly To Leave AEW
Over the weekend, a story about Bobby Fish trying to get Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly to request their release from AEW so they could rejoin WWE surfaced. Cole and O’Reilly reportedly told Fish that they would not do that. Later, Fightful said that AEW sources “vehemently refuted”...
Report: AEW Not Granting Talent Releases
An AEW wrestler reportedly informed the company that WWE representatives had approached them regarding a potential return, prompting AEW to email WWE co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon, telling them “not to tamper” with their talent. Malakai Black has now denied claims that he asked to be released...
Call Your Shot Gauntlet Added To Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory
Impact Wrestling announced today that the Call Your Shot gauntlet is returning at this year’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view event. The bout is similar to the Royal Rumble match, with competitors entering the ring at timed intervals. Elimination occurs when a star hits both feet on the floor by going over the top rope. The winner is awarded a title match at any time, any place.
Naomi On Lash Legend: Please Stop Comparing Us Black Women For The Wrong Reasons
WWE Superstar Naomi has said she is “absolutely not” like Lash Legend, and has asked fans to stop comparing them because they are black. Legend made her on-screen debut in September 2021 as part of NXT 2.0 (now WWE NXT) and recently aligned with Pretty Deadly. When a...
Interim Women’s Title Match Announced For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
It was announced on Tuesday that Toni Storm will defend her Interim AEW Women’s World Championship against Serena Deeb on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:. Interim AEW Women’s World Championship Match:...
The Updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Card
Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, we now have two matches confirmed for the NXT Halloween Havoc pay-per-view event, which takes place on October 22nd. You can check out the updated WWE NXT Halloween Havoc card below:. NXT Championship Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh.
Mick Foley Believes CM Punk’s AEW All Out Comments Were ‘Disastrous’ For Tony Khan
During the latest edition of his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on CM Punk’s comments during the post-AEW All Out media scrum, and why he believes it was “disastrous” for AEW President Tony Khan. You can check out some...
MJF Fires Back At Writer For Comparing ‘Devil Worshipper’ T-Shirt To Swastikas
A writer on Twitter recently took aim at MJF for his “Devil Worshipper” t-shirt that was recently released. The writer suggested that AEW has no problem making fun of those of the Christian faith, wondering if it would be okay for someone who faces off against MJF to wear a t-shirt with a swastika on it.
