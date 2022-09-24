Read full article on original website
SWFL: Clare Shine signs off with Glasgow City victory, Rangers & Celtic also win
Clare Shine ended her playing career by helping Glasgow City to an emotion-filled 2-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Women's Premier League. The 27-year-old striker had announced 24 hours earlier that it would be her final game after her struggles with mental health issues. Shine rattled the bar as...
John Stones: England defender limps out of Nations League game against Germany
John Stones limped out of England's Nations League game against Germany at Wembley. The Manchester City defender appeared to injure his hamstring and was replaced in the 37th minute by club team-mate Kyle Walker. Walker, who has just returned from a muscle injury, started England's 1-0 defeat to Italy on...
Women's Champions League group stage would be 'monumental' for Rangers
Venue: Futebol Campus, Seixal Date: Wednesday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Reaching the group stage of the Women's Champions League would be "monumental", says Rangers head coach Malky Thomson. The SWPL1 winners trail Benfica 3-2 before Wednesday's second qualifying...
Scotland 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Stephen Kenny labels Hampden Park defeat 'harsh'
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny labelled the 2-1 Nations League defeat by Scotland as "harsh" as the home side came from behind to win with a late penalty. The Irish boss questioned the awarding of the spot-kick after substitute Alan Browne clearly handled in the area. Kenny felt Browne...
Scotland U21 1-1 Northern Ireland U21: Flynn Clarke's debut goal not enough
Norwich City winger Flynn Clarke scored on his Scotland Under-21 debut as Northern Ireland fought back to draw in a friendly in Paisley. Clarke's third-minute strike gave Scot Gemmell's side the perfect start, slotting between goalkeeper and club-mate Dylan Berry's legs after Lucas de Bolle played him through. However, it...
