Georgia State

Georgia State
4 Georgia Corrections Officers Go from Enforcement to Inmate

The tables have turned on four Georgia Corrections officers who routinely abused and brutalized inmates after the four were found guilty today of viciously beating a handcuffed inmate and then concealing the beating by playing dumb on how he received his injuries. No report of the beating was ever filed.
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover

ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied

ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend

ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year ended June 30. That means the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions more than this year. The State Accounting Office says Georgia had all that extra money even...
