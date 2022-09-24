Read full article on original website
Georgia man sentenced to 30 years for his role in distributing over 100 kilos of meth
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — A Cairo man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for his involvement in a large meth ring that occurred in southwest Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the release, the GBI started investigating Joseph Jones aka...
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
County officials argued they didn't intentionally discriminate against Lange because she was transgender, but rather were trying to keep health insurance costs low.
Grady files $670K lien in name of woman violently attacked, killed in hospital parking garage
ATLANTA — After his mother died in a violent attack, a metro Atlanta man was surprised to find a lien by Grady hospital filed in her name for more than $670,000 in hospital bills for her treatment. He learned the hospital never submitted the bill to Medicare or supplemental insurance.
WXIA 11 Alive
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
Rusty Lynn wishes that his uncle had given deputies in northeast Georgia another choice....
Man accused of swindling hurricane victims bonds out of Monroe jail, faces theft charge in Crawford
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Former Central Georgia pastor Jimmy Collins Jr., who is accused of stealing money from hurricane victims in Louisiana, bonded out of the Monroe County jail on Thursday. Collins, 55, is now headed to Crawford County, where he faces theft by deception charge, according to the...
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier remembered as beloved matriarch 'filled with joy and beauty'
Georgia real estate office manager Debbie Collier’s son is speaking out for the first time after his mother’s shocking death earlier this month, as investigators race to find a suspect. Jeffrey Bearden, Collier’s son, told Fox News Digital on Saturday that his mother was the kindest, greatest influence...
atlantatribune.com
4 Georgia Corrections Officers Go from Enforcement to Inmate
The tables have turned on four Georgia Corrections officers who routinely abused and brutalized inmates after the four were found guilty today of viciously beating a handcuffed inmate and then concealing the beating by playing dumb on how he received his injuries. No report of the beating was ever filed.
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
Albany Herald
Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
WXIA 11 Alive
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 2. What impacts will Georgia see?
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian became a Category 2 storm in the Caribbean Monday afternoon, and the storm will continue to strengthen quickly over the next 24 to 48 hours. The storm is projected to become to a powerful Category 4 storm before approaching Florida. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist...
First Coast News
Where to find sandbags on Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia counties as Hurricane Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches, counties across the First Coast are preparing and setting up locations to pick up sandbags to mitigate flooding. We will continue to update this list as counties add more locations. Here is the list so far:. Baker County. The City of Macclenny will be distributing sand...
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
WXIA 11 Alive
Raffensperger: Coffee County probe stalled because local officials lied
ATLANTA — Note: This story was modified to include comments made Friday by Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says an investigation into a south Georgia security breach got stalled by local officials who covered up what happened. Much of the evidence has emerged only in recent weeks.
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
WJCL
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year ended June 30. That means the state’s next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions more than this year. The State Accounting Office says Georgia had all that extra money even...
'It would be game over': Georgia farmers anxious, concerned about damage from another hurricane
OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Lots of Central Georgians are anxiously watching the forecast for Hurricane Ian, including farmers. Some say they're still hurting from Hurricane Michael in 2018. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited a couple to see how they were affected then, and what another hurricane could mean for them.
