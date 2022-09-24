ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks Sophomore Quentin Grimes Prepares For Year Two (Video)

By Geoff Magliocchetti
 2 days ago

Many have clamored for the Knicks to grant their 2021 first-rounder a bigger opportunity, especially after a publicized summer.

When your team reportedly values your prescience over that of Donovan Mitchell, you better put the work in to prove such worth. Fortunately, Quentin Grimes appears to be up to the challenge that the New York Knicks have bestowed upon him.

From "sticking point" to sticking around, Grimes appears ready to back the faith the Knicks appear to have in him. The team shared video of Grimes working out at team facilities, where he expresses his anticipation of working through a second season packed to the brim with anticipation.

It's been anything but an offseason for Grimes, whose summer has been purely painted blue and orange. The trade speculation partly began when he headlined the Knicks' second-place effort in Las Vegas Summer League play. He led the team with 22.6 points per game and has formed an apparent lifting trio with fellow Sin City contributors Miles "Deuce" McBride and Jericho Sims.

"We've been here since the season ended. We've been right back at it working," Grimes says as images of his workout play.  "Me, Jericho, Deuce have been up here since May, went to Summer League, and handled business out there. Now we've been back preparing, getting ready for training camp, getting ready for the season."

Grimes played relatively sparingly in his debut year (averaging just over 17 minutes in 46 games) but many supporters have called for the time to utilize his skills, as well as those of fellow young players. He seems to be well aware of the challenge ahead.

"It's going to be an exciting year two for sure," Grimes said, framing his embracing of greater challenges with an aura of optimism.

Grimes' first unofficial challenge of his sophomore season lands on Oct. 4, when the Knicks open their preseason proceedings against the Detroit Pistons.

Brooklyn39
2d ago

This should be a interesting year without no injuries having youth developing is something nice to see. Go to work young men and make NY proud again we're watching let's go I can't wait 💪🏾.

