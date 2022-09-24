September 27, 2022 - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that funeral arrangements for Deputy Michael Hartwick are set for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Hartwick was killed during a Sept. 22 hit-and-run incident while directing traffic at a construction site along I-275. Although the office announced the date and time, the location remains unclear. However, the release reminded members of the public that doors open at 10 a.m. and parking is limited. A special ceremony will occur following the service, including a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call and a fly-over. According to the release, no procession will follow the ceremony. For more information, and to leave messages for the family, visit the website here.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO