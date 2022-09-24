ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Sheriff announces funeral arrangements for deputy

September 27, 2022 - The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that funeral arrangements for Deputy Michael Hartwick are set for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Hartwick was killed during a Sept. 22 hit-and-run incident while directing traffic at a construction site along I-275. Although the office announced the date and time, the location remains unclear. However, the release reminded members of the public that doors open at 10 a.m. and parking is limited. A special ceremony will occur following the service, including a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call and a fly-over. According to the release, no procession will follow the ceremony. For more information, and to leave messages for the family, visit the website here.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas County hospital evacuates patients ahead of Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As residents and businesses follow mandatory evacuations in Pinellas County on Monday, hospitals also prepared for Hurricane Ian. HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital evacuated ahead of the storm, transporting nearly 40 patients by medical helicopter to other areas. "It’s been busy. The day’s gone by extremely fast,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pinellas County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Bauder Elementary, 12755 8th Avenue N. in Seminole. Belleair Elementary, 1156 Lakeview Road in Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Pasco County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Centennial Middle School, 38505 Centennial Road in Dade City. Cypress Creek High School, 8701 Old...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community#American
floridapolitics.com

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warns residents to ‘go’

Officials have not yet issued mandatory evacuations, but are expected to do so within the coming days. Pinellas County officials are urging coastal residents to evacuate inland as the threat of a major storm surge approaches with Hurricane Ian. Officials have not yet issued mandatory evacuations to allow residents some...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

Hillsborough County initiates mandatory evacuations

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay residents are getting ready for Hurricane Ian. Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties issued evacuation orders Monday morning. "It's better to be safe than to potentially risk your life. We've seen too many tragedies," said resident, Raquel Zapata. "For all practical purposes, get out...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
GULFPORT, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local hospitals restrict surgeries, outpatient services

Tampa Bay hospitals are ceasing elective procedures and transporting existing patients as Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall this week. These are the following local hospitals that have announced changes to operations due to the storm:. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. Bayfront Health St. Peterburg’s emergency department in Pinellas Park...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy