Auburn, AL

AL.com

Bryan Harsin addresses Auburn’s quarterback situation

Auburn listed Robby Ashford as the starting quarterback on the depth chart on Monday with a pivotal game against LSU on Saturday at Jordan-Hare. Freshman Holden Geriner is listed next, which is reasonable since Ashford started in last week’s 17-14 OT win. Geriner made his college football debut when Ashford exited the game with what he said was a Stinger after throwing a block for receiver Koy Moore in the third quarter.
Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game

If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2

Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
How Wickles Pickles and Jack’s Created the Most Alabama Burger Ever

Pickle partners picked the perfect athletic event to attend and landed a deal with one of the biggest food chains in the South. Team members from Wickles Pickles of Dadeville went to an Alabama High School Athletics Association playoff a year or so ago and started talking with some folks from Jack’s Family Restaurants.
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Various law enforcement are currently on the scene of a rollover incident on Highway 80 in Phenix City. News Leader 9 sources say a white pickup truck is rolled over on the side of the highway from a possible accident. Highway 80, going eastbound before the...
Suspect escapes Ga. State Patrol custody on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement is searching for a suspect that escaped from Georgia State Patrol’s (GSP) custody on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. According to officials, on Sept. 26, around 1 p.m., a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a truck for a violation, but the driver refused to pull over, beginning a chase.
Opelika police investigating weekend shooting with injuries

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A weekend shooting with injuries is under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.  The incident was reported Saturday just after lunch near Oakwood Apartment Complex and the 1600 block of Pepperell Parkway.  Police remain on the scene. WRBL will update you as we get more details. 
Eufaula teens arrested facing credit card fraud charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four minors and an 18-year-old are now facing federal charges after police say they stole credit cards from the locker room. Police say 18-year-old Leslie Nelson Swain III was the mastermind behind the scheme. “Our information, they were taking pictures of them on their cell phones...
Police respond to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in downtown Auburn

Early Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department received a call that gunshots were heard in downtown Auburn, near SkyBar. Police received the call around 1:50 a.m. and responded to the scene. Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said no one was injured, and during the investigation, police were not able...
AUBURN, AL

