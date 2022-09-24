Read full article on original website
vcsuvikings.com
Vikings split doubleheader with Dickinson State
VALLEY CITY – Dustin Mertz pitched 6 1/3 innings and Tory Nelson went 3-for-3 as the VCSU baseball team picked up a 6-3 win over Dickinson State during game one of a doubleheader on Saturday. Mertz was perfect through the first 3 2/3 innings of an impressive performance, giving...
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
Sandra Cleary announced as 2022 Mrs. Oktoberfest
Cleary comes from a line of Oktoberfest royalty. Her grandfather and father were both festmasters years ago.
Meet the finders of the 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion
After just six clues, the lucky couple-- Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer, found this year's medallion Saturday morning in La Crosse near Grandad Bluff.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man in Critical Condition at Mayo One After Car vs Motorcycle Crash
(KWNO)- On September 24th at approximately 12:30 p.m. Winona Police Department reported to a crash scene at Bruski Dr. and Menard Rd. Upon arrival officers discovered that Timothy Chiglo, 65, was driving his car in the back of Target, attempting to get to Fleet Farm via the private entrance. Chiglo struck Lavern Feuling, 57 of Winona, Minn., while Feuling was driving his Motorcycle.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
WEAU-TV 13
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were hurt with non-life threatening injuries following a crash Sunday morning in the Town of Sumner. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of Durst Road and Oium Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a...
Two dogs die in house fire on La Crosse’s north side
A release from the La Crosse Fire Department says that two dogs died in the fire, which started in the kitchen of the home.
La Crosse man sentenced to two years for illegal firearm possession
MADISON (WKBT) — A federal judge sentenced a 41-year-old La Crosse man to two years behind bars Thursday. Shoua Lee was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon. Lee pleaded guilty to the charges in July. La Crosse Police arrested Lee and two others as part of...
conceptcarz.com
Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales
Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
Auto and toy auction in Fountain City nets $8.5 million in sales
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — An auction of vintage collectible items netted $8.5 million in sales. Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City sold 2,020 items like antique cars, motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars at an auction earlier this month. The highest amount spent went for a...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Felony Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- Winona Police responded to a domestic violence call on September 25th at 8:56 p.m. on the 700 block of E 9th street. Police arrested Christopher Marcum, 34 of Winona, on two counts of domestic assault with one being assault by strangulation, which is a felony. Authorities say that Marcum...
