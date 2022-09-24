ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTRF- 7News

Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
WTRF- 7News

Local law enforcement reacts to Kennywood shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) It was supposed to be a family-fun event, but it turned into a place of fear. What happened at Kennywood Park was certainly frightening. Here locally, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Gittings says the news about what happened at Kennywood was shocking but also not. He says the park is very close […]
WDTV

Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
Metro News

Monongalia County BOE starts making plans for new Renaissance Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Board of Education is starting discussions about a new $72 million career and technical education center. The board met last week with its architectural firm, the DLR Group. A projected timeline has a five-year planning and construction period. “This was really helpful for...
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
WTOV 9

Regatta Fest returns to Wetzel County

New Martinsville, W.Va — The powerboat racing tradition continued in New Martinsville this weekend. All were invited out to enjoy the Regatta Fest. Saturday’s activities included food trucks, music, children’s activities and of course a beautiful view of the race boats on the Ohio River. “If you...
wvu.edu

WVU issues Campus Warning for report of shot fired

West Virginia University students and employees are encouraged to be vigilant as University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street at midnight (Saturday) Sept. 24. There is no ongoing threat to campus based on the current information available.
wtae.com

Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers

PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
WTRF

Energy Jobs Needed: technology-based skills and a will to work in the field

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are safety minded with technology-based skills, and a will to work out in the field in any condition, an energy job may be for you. The companies at WTRF’s Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair this Thursday, September 29 are looking for their next set of workers to continue powering the country.
