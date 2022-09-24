Read full article on original website
WTRF
Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises money to find the first survivor of Alzheimer’s Disease
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s was at Wheeling Park to spread awareness and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, towards their goal of having the first survivor of Alzheimer’s Disease. There are currently 6.2 million Americans battling some form of dementia.
Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
Locals and visitors enjoy 2022 WV Pawpaw Festival
The WVU Core Arboretum held its "West Virginia Pawpaw Festival" between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Co. Health District giving away Pack n Plays to eligible parents
The Columbiana County General Health District will be giving away Pack n Play cribs later this week. The District announced that parents who are eligible for WIC and have a child weighing under 30 pounds can pick up a free Pack n Play on Thursday. District officials will be in...
WTRF
Eyes of Freedom military tribute began in Ohio, and will continue visiting Ohio
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Eyes of Freedom is a nationally travelling military tribute, that salutes the service of all veterans and those active in the military. Anita Miller created the life-sized portraits and the Silent Battle sculpture in the center as a mission to heal for their families.
WTRF
58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is more than a festival – it’s family
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – This weekend was the 58th Annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, where pumpkins large and small, and people from near and far came to kickoff fall in Ohio. The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival has been creating memories and bringing families together for 58 years now, and this year...
WTRF
Oktoberfest on the Plaza is Wheeling’s official kickoff to fall
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Friendly City’s kickoff to fall is serving up food, drinks, and a good time at The Plaza on Market Street. This is the 6th year of Oktoberfest in Wheeling, and the 2nd year it is being held at Market Plaza. The street is...
Local law enforcement reacts to Kennywood shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) It was supposed to be a family-fun event, but it turned into a place of fear. What happened at Kennywood Park was certainly frightening. Here locally, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Gittings says the news about what happened at Kennywood was shocking but also not. He says the park is very close […]
Metro News
Dreams come true; new WVU Children’s Hospital ready for patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new era in medical care begins in Morgantown with the opening of the WVU Children’s Hospital. The 150-bed facility will bring a new level of care and medical resources to seriously injured or ill kids. “I don’t know that we could do anything more...
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
West Virginia reporter had son at Kennywood during shooting
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The shooting of three people at Kennywood shocked the entire area. It was particularly shocking to parents who happened to have a child at the park at the time. 7News Anchor Rebecca Little was one of those parents. On Saturday, Rebecca allowed her 15-year-old son, Roman, to visit Kennywood with three […]
Metro News
Monongalia County BOE starts making plans for new Renaissance Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Board of Education is starting discussions about a new $72 million career and technical education center. The board met last week with its architectural firm, the DLR Group. A projected timeline has a five-year planning and construction period. “This was really helpful for...
sciotopost.com
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
WTOV 9
Regatta Fest returns to Wetzel County
New Martinsville, W.Va — The powerboat racing tradition continued in New Martinsville this weekend. All were invited out to enjoy the Regatta Fest. Saturday’s activities included food trucks, music, children’s activities and of course a beautiful view of the race boats on the Ohio River. “If you...
West Virginia plant exposed over safety concerns after employee dies
Broken bones, deep cuts, an amputated finger, and now, death—all injuries were reported at Jupiter Aluminum in Beech Bottom.
wvu.edu
WVU issues Campus Warning for report of shot fired
West Virginia University students and employees are encouraged to be vigilant as University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot near the top of High Street at midnight (Saturday) Sept. 24. There is no ongoing threat to campus based on the current information available.
wtae.com
Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers
PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
WTRF
Energy Jobs Needed: technology-based skills and a will to work in the field
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you are safety minded with technology-based skills, and a will to work out in the field in any condition, an energy job may be for you. The companies at WTRF’s Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair this Thursday, September 29 are looking for their next set of workers to continue powering the country.
Pittsburgh doc: We’re in for a rough flu season
PITTSBURGH — Doctors are warning we’re in for a severe flu season this year and explained why more people — especially children — may be at risk. Friday is the first full day of fall and some doctors said they are already seeing an increase in flu cases.
Ex-Westover City Councilman sues ex-mayor & others
A former Westover city councilman, who was outspoken during controversies surrounding the city and its police department, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city, its former mayor and others.
