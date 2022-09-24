Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Science Hill boys, D-B girls capture Region 1-AA golf titles
ELIZABETHTON — The Science Hill boys and Dobyns-Bennett girls continued to dominate the postseason in Monday’s Region 1-AA championships at Elizabethton Golf Course. With all five golfers in the 70s, the Hilltoppers won 304-316 over runner-up Tennessee High. Greeneville finished third with a 319 and Cherokee was fourth at 320 in the team total. Behind McKenzie Hauk’s low round of 1-over 73, Dobyns-Bennett won 150-166 over second-place Science Hill in the girls’ competition.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Pendland hits milestone in Lady Vikings’ win
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sydnee Pendland reached a milestone in leading the Tennessee High volleyball team an easy 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 victory over visiting Patrick Henry on Monday. Pendland, a junior libero, collected her 1,000th career dig and finished the match with 14, also recording six aces.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill celebrating Homecoming with parade, football game on Thursday
It’s Homecoming Week for Science Hill High School, and the school has a number of exciting events lined up leading up to the big game on Thursday. Science Hill kicked off Homecoming Week with fun-filled events for students and the community as a whole.
Johnson City Press
Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’
East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, will be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene Stadium. The winner will claim the Rail trophy that was made from a railroad tie that was made from the tracks that once connected Johnson City and Chattanooga. It weighs 108 pounds, signifying the halfway point between the two cities, which lie 216 miles apart.
Johnson City Press
D-B's Poore wins state Coach of the Year award
KINGSPORT — The awards keep piling up for Dobyns-Bennett basketball coach Chris Poore. On Monday in a press release, it was announced that Poore was selected as the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
wcyb.com
Poore named Tennessee 4A Coach of the Year
(WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore has been named the Class 4A Coach of the Year in Tennessee. Poore led Dobyns-Bennett to a state championship this past season, the school's first since 1945. "Coach Poore has accomplished everything we hired him to do and so much more,"...
Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
Johnson City Press
Bucs enjoy first official day of basketball practice
The calendar says Monday was the first official day of practice for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. In reality, though, the Bucs have been going strong since the early part of the summer. “They’re probably dying to play against a different uniform or somebody different,” Bucs coach...
Johnson City Press
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
Johnson City Press
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools sold to Lakeway Christian Schools in an online auction for $2.3 million, according to unofficial results on the Sullivan County Schools website. The only two bidders were Lakeway and Kingsport City Schools, the latter via the city and Kingsport Economic Development Board.
Johnson City Press
Local colleges rank high in annual report
Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue. Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
Johnson City Press
Bucs crush Robert Morris with first-half blitz
MOON TOWNSHIP. Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — as the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a non-conference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
Johnson City Press
Five Questions with Alexis Jaquez: David Crockett student who received academic honor
David Crockett High School senior Alexis Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future. This program works to highlight hardworking students from African American, Hispanic...
Johnson City Press
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Johnson City Press
Crews work throughout Sunday night and Monday morning to clear storm damage, restore power
ELIZABETHTON — A Sunday evening storm rolled through Carter County, causing lots of trees to fall, resulting in power outages and blocked roads. Workers from the Carter County Highway Department and the Elizabethton Electric Department worked throughout the night to make repairs before the Monday workday started. The storm...
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
supertalk929.com
VSP: Blountville motorcycle rider dies from injuries in Lee County crash
Injuries sustained by a motorcycle rider in Southwest Virginia this month have caused the death of a Sullivan County, Tennessee resident. The Virginia State Police reported the death of Carl W. Marco, 76, who was transported to a Johnson City hospital following the Sept. 10th crash. Marco was reportedly riding...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served
For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
Johnson City Press
“Reveal before we can heal” – Wise County Remembrance project unveils lynching story marker
KENT JUNCTION – Almost 102 years ago, 25-year-old Dave Hurst was executed without trial by a lynch mob almost exactly between Norton and Appalachia. On Saturday, abut 40 people gathered to unveil a memorial to that day along Kent Junction Road in Wise County.
