Bristol, TN

Science Hill boys, D-B girls capture Region 1-AA golf titles

ELIZABETHTON — The Science Hill boys and Dobyns-Bennett girls continued to dominate the postseason in Monday’s Region 1-AA championships at Elizabethton Golf Course. With all five golfers in the 70s, the Hilltoppers won 304-316 over runner-up Tennessee High. Greeneville finished third with a 319 and Cherokee was fourth at 320 in the team total. Behind McKenzie Hauk’s low round of 1-over 73, Dobyns-Bennett won 150-166 over second-place Science Hill in the girls’ competition.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Roundup: Pendland hits milestone in Lady Vikings’ win

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sydnee Pendland reached a milestone in leading the Tennessee High volleyball team an easy 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 victory over visiting Patrick Henry on Monday. Pendland, a junior libero, collected her 1,000th career dig and finished the match with 14, also recording six aces.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Quarles ready for first crack at ‘Rail Rivalry’

East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles didn’t have to be around his new team for long to figure out what playing Chattanooga means to the Bucs faithful. The Rail Rivalry, as it has been called since 2018, will be played Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Greene Stadium. The winner will claim the Rail trophy that was made from a railroad tie that was made from the tracks that once connected Johnson City and Chattanooga. It weighs 108 pounds, signifying the halfway point between the two cities, which lie 216 miles apart.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Sports
D-B's Poore wins state Coach of the Year award

KINGSPORT — The awards keep piling up for Dobyns-Bennett basketball coach Chris Poore. On Monday in a press release, it was announced that Poore was selected as the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) Class 4A Boys Coach of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
KINGSPORT, TN
Poore named Tennessee 4A Coach of the Year

(WCYB) — Dobyns-Bennett boys basketball coach Chris Poore has been named the Class 4A Coach of the Year in Tennessee. Poore led Dobyns-Bennett to a state championship this past season, the school's first since 1945. "Coach Poore has accomplished everything we hired him to do and so much more,"...
KINGSPORT, TN
Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Bucs enjoy first official day of basketball practice

The calendar says Monday was the first official day of practice for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. In reality, though, the Bucs have been going strong since the early part of the summer. “They’re probably dying to play against a different uniform or somebody different,” Bucs coach...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Local colleges rank high in annual report

Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue. Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Bucs crush Robert Morris with first-half blitz

MOON TOWNSHIP. Pa. — One big half from Jacob Saylors spelled a big day for East Tennessee State. Saylors rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries — all before halftime — as the Bucs rolled past Robert Morris 45-3 in a non-conference college football game Saturday at Joe Walton Stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path

MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Five Questions with Alexis Jaquez: David Crockett student who received academic honor

David Crockett High School senior Alexis Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future. This program works to highlight hardworking students from African American, Hispanic...
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class

SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
VSP: Blountville motorcycle rider dies from injuries in Lee County crash

Injuries sustained by a motorcycle rider in Southwest Virginia this month have caused the death of a Sullivan County, Tennessee resident. The Virginia State Police reported the death of Carl W. Marco, 76, who was transported to a Johnson City hospital following the Sept. 10th crash. Marco was reportedly riding...
LEE COUNTY, VA
ETSU Veterans Upward Bound serving those who served

For Air Force veteran Sarah Royse, the prospect of going to college after serving her country was exciting – and challenging. Royse’s mom knew a veteran who had received assistance from East Tennessee State University’s Veterans Upward Bound. Royse decided to reach out to the program herself.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

