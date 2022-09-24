Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Progress made clearing Oakland's Wood Street homeless encampment
Oakland's Wood St. homeless encampment underwent another phase of evictions on Monday. Caltrans contractors have removed trash, tents, cars and RVs to reduce what the state calls "unnecessary danger" and risks to residents, highways and railways.
KTVU FOX 2
Evictions begin at Oakland's Wood Street encampment
The Wood street encampment is in the second phase of evictions. Residents living at the encampment were given warning before evictions began. Caltrans says it is dangerous for people to be living under the freeway overpass.
berkeleyside.org
Woman, child hit by driver in North Berkeley crosswalk
A driver hit a woman and her 7-year-old son Friday morning while they were using a crosswalk to cross Cedar Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in North Berkeley. Both are recovering with only minor injuries, according to community members and Berkeley police. Berkeley police responded at 8:30...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland homeless encampment undergoes another phase of evictions
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's largest homeless encampment on Wood Street underwent another phase of evictions Monday as part of a massive cleanup. Caltrans crews and contractors have removed piles of trash, tents, cars and RVs to reduce hazards and prevent the hundreds of fires sparked near the highways and railways in recent years.
sonomastatestar.com
Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park
Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
KTVU FOX 2
Car fire spreads to brush in the Oakland hills
A car fire along Interstate 580 in Oakland spread to brush and the fire is now going up the Oakland Hills, officials said. The fire broke out around 6:18 p.m. on Monday.
KTVU FOX 2
14 people die on Santa Clara County streets in September
Santa Clara County says that over a dozen people living on the streets, died this month, most of them in San Jose. County officials say a lack of housing, drug use and other health issues are contributing to the increase in deaths.
KTVU FOX 2
California bill would allow school districts to convert unused property to housing for teachers
SAN FRANCISCO - A bill sitting on Governor Newsom's desk would allow California school districts to turn unused school district property and buildings into housing for teachers. "AB 2295 is really significant because we have an opportunity to address two of the most pressing issues facing this state: housing affordability...
'At risk': Missing Bay Area mom and son, 5, sought by police
Berkeley police are seeking to make contact with a mother and her 5-year-old son, who were last heard from on Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo rescues 140 black-crown night herons from downtown streets
OAKLAND, Calif. - A team from the Oakland Zoo has rescued 140 fledgling herons from downtown streets this year. Oakland is home to the largest black-crown night heron nesting ground in the Bay Area, and nests are built in the trees above the busy downtown streets. Babies learning to fly end up severely injured or dying from falling on the pavement or getting hit. The newly founded Oakland Zoo Heron Rescue Team (HRT) is working to change that.
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
KTVU FOX 2
Tribe, environmentalists oppose mining project in Santa Clara County
GILROY, Calif. - The Amah Mutsun Tribal Band is calling on Santa Clara County to stop a project they say will destroy hundreds of acres of sacred land. A private company wants to build a sand and gravel mining plant there and will need the county’s approval to do it.
Vehicle fire spreads to 4-alarm vegetation fire off Highway 580 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- It took less than two hours for fire crews to contain a fast-moving vegetation fire burning next to Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland Monday evening. The blaze, sparked by a vehicle fire, came within 30 to 40 yards from homes.The Oakland Fire Department said a truck caught fire at about 6:18 p.m. near the Edwards Ave. exit and the flames raced up the hillside to the Leona Quarry. The department tweeted about the vegetation fire at 6:47 p.m., saying it was burning along the westbound side of the I-580.Two minutes following the original tweet, the fire department said the incident had moved a third alarm. By 7:11 p.m., the fire had moved to a fourth alarm.The fire was contained as of 7:29 p.m. and crews were continuing to put out hot spots, the fire department said.The California Highway Patrol provided traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit. The occupants of the burning vehicle were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.
Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man fatally stabbed in San Francisco's Hallidie Plaza
SAN FRANCISCO - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said. Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
33 cited, one arrested during Berkeley pedestrian safety operation
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department issued 33 citations and made one arrest during a pedestrian safety operation on Thursday. The 33 drivers were cited for violations such as driver failure to yield to pedestrian, failure to use hands free, and seatbelt violation. Other violations included failing to stop at a stop sign, […]
Police: Stabbing reported near SF Federal Building
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man was found stabbed by San Francisco police outside of the federal building at 7th and Mission Streets early Monday. The man was found at 5:05 a.m. Officers called medics to the scene, and they transported the man to the hospital, where he is recovering from non-life threatening injuries. The […]
SFist
Alameda Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In Double Murder Failed His Psych Exam; Now 47 Other Deputies On Leave Due to Failed Exams
We now know that all was perhaps not so well with the Alameda County Sheriff's deputy whom the sheriff's office had previously said had a spotless record, after he turned himself in for a double murder. The shocking double-homicide occurred in a quiet subdivision in Dublin on September 7, and...
