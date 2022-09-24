Read full article on original website
williamsonhomepage.com
NCAAF Roundup: MT earns first-ever top-25 upset over Miami, UT pulls out win against rival Florida
Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players. Let's take a look back at the slate from week 4 of the college football season. MT...
Ex-Texas football HC Charlie Strong embarrassed in first half by MTSU
One of the more surprising results from the first half of any college football game in Week 4 involved former Texas football head coach Charlie Strong (now the co-defensive coordinator in Coral Gables) and the No. 25 ranked Miami Hurricanes. Strong’s defensive unit, along with fellow co-defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, wasn’t supposed to be put to the test this weekend against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at home on Sep. 24.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in stands of Middle Tennessee State-Miami game
Miami fans frustrated by the way the Hurricanes played on Saturday against Middle Tennessee State allowed it to affect their emotions in the stands. At least 3 fans were seen fighting and wrestling with each other including a double headlock and a haymaker during the brawl. The Hurricanes were stopped...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Middle Tennessee, Miami exchange wild 4th quarter touchdowns
Things are going from bad to worse for Miami at home against Middle Tennessee. The Hurricanes opened the 4th quarter with a 4th-and-goal play at the Blue Raiders 1-yard line with a chance to cut into a 31-17 deficit. They were stopped, however, and on the very next play Middle...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami's epic disaster of a play will remind fans of Chad Morris' horrible play-calling
Miami is in a heap of trouble against Middle Tennessee State, and part of the problem is plays like this where the Hurricanes ran into each other in the backfield. Trailing 31-17 after 3 quarters, but that was after Romello Brinson managed to stay up right despite taking a serious blow from running back and teammate Thaddius Franklin Jr. It brought back memories for some fans of Chad Morris’ horrendous play calling at Arkansas when the Razorbacks in 2018 had a pair of players run into each one in a similar way.
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols WR sends message after beating Florida that all recruits need to hear
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Bru McMcoy had a breakout game in Saturday’s win against the Florida Gators, catching five passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. McCoy’s big performance was huge for the Vols considering star wide receiver Cedric Tillman missed the game due to an ankle injury.
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee Vols player makes the play of the year
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Ramel Keyton received the start on Saturday against the Florida Gators in place of the injured Cedric Tillman. And Keyton proceeded to make the play of the year. Check out this catch that Keyton made to move the chains for the Vols on a key drive...
Nashville tourists heading back to Tampa brace for Hurricane Ian
Florida residents are bracing for Hurricane Ian which is expected to reach Category 4 strength and hit the state's coastline Wednesday.
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a Nashville Ferrari dealership
Nick Saban’s latest business venture is a luxury Ferrari dealership in the Music City. The Alabama coach is part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. Situated on a 14.33-acre site...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
Student organizations respond to viral Tennessee Tech drag show video
Lambda GSA along with Tech Players- the school's official drama club- says the president never reached out to find out what exactly happened before he released his statement.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville
Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
wvlt.tv
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
Tennessee community college enrollment drops
Enrollment at Tennessee's network of 13 community colleges is lower than it's been in more than 30 years. The statewide headcount dropped to 70,313 students this fall, continuing a pandemic-era decline. That is the system's lowest enrollment since 1990, and a drop of more than 18,000 students in just three...
ucbjournal.com
Smyrna Based Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History
Smyrna – Smyrna based Contour Airlines recently celebrated the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. “This is a historic...
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
