Chronicle Mill apartments in Belmont set for long-awaited opening in October

By Charlotte Business Journal
 2 days ago
BELMONT, N.C. — Nearly a decade after developers John and Jennifer Church purchased the Chronicle Mill site in Belmont, residents will soon begin moving into the apartments at that adaptive-reuse project.

John Church spoke at a Gaston Business Association breakfast event this morning and said that the Chronicle Mill project will open in mid-October. The Churches are working with Armada Hoffler Properties on the revival of the old mill building. The project will include 238 apartments and commercial space, which Church said will land at around 15,000 square feet.

Church said pre-leasing for the apartments began around six weeks ago and the units are now 36% leased. He added that the developers are in talks with a brewery and coffee shop for leases within the project’s commercial space. Chronicle Mill will also include co-working space and two live/work units.

(WATCH BELOW: County commissioners to vote Tuesday on plan to keep east Charlotte apartments affordable)

