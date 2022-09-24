ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
