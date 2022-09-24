Read full article on original website
Related
Tony La Russa not returning to White Sox this year under doctors' orders
Tony La Russa will not return to managing the Chicago White Sox this season. La Russa was expected to be out "indefinitely" to see heart specialists earlier this month. At the time, the team said the 77-year-old's absence will be "pending the results of these evaluations." Miguel Cairo has filled...
White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. “Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Nia Long News
Boston Celtics head coach Ume Idoka has been suspended for at least one year for multiple violations of the organization's code of conduct. According to multiple reports, Udoka had an affair with a member of the organization. It's unclear what exactly is causing the year-long suspension. Udoka has notably been...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Former Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's former girlfriend was trending in the headlines this week amid reports of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's marriage struggles. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback reportedly took a trip up north to spend time with his former girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. Brady, 45, has a child with his ex-girlfriend,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre
Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL・
Look: NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes Halftime Video
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half. With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.
theScore
Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff
Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL World Reacts To Giants' Big Trade Rumor
The New York Giants are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football" this evening. New York is off to an impressive 2-0 start this season, but the Giants have some issues at the wide receiver position, most notably with Kenny Golladay. Golladay hasn't been playing much and...
NFL・
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
NFL World Reacts To Horrifying Bucs Visual On Sunday
There is a lot of buzz around today's Bucs-Packers game in Tampa, in some cases literally. Before the game, television cameras captured a terrifying image: a hive of bees inside one of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium. We're not sure how long the bees have been there, but there's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Miami Marlins or Chicago White Sox: Which team is more appealing to manage | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the managerial issues that the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox are facing. Don Mattingly is officially out of Miami after this season and the White Sox confirm that Tony La Russa will not return this season due to health reasons. The White Sox face a bigger issue as Tony La Russa still has a year left in his contract.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele "Turning Point" News
Sunday afternoon could be a "turning point" in the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. According to reports, Gisele has not yet attended one of Brady's games this season. The Buccaneers' first two games of the season came on the road, so that isn't too surprising. However, Sunday afternoon's...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Photo
Sunday was a hot one in Tampa Bay. With field temperatures approaching 100 degrees, players and coaches from the Bucs and the Packers were a sweaty bunch on Sunday afternoon. Erin Andrews was down on the sideline, too, but the longtime Fox Sports reporter was dressed for the moment. The...
Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge could make American League history on Sunday night. Judge, who has 60 home runs on the season, could tie Roger Maris' mark of 61 homers against the Boston Red Sox on "Sunday Night Baseball" tonight. It's been an emotional week for Judge and his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: MLB World Reacts To Controversial White House News
On Monday, President Biden welcomed the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves to the White House. Should the Braves still be called the "Braves," though?. The White House isn't sure. U.S. press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday that it's important to have a "conversation" about a potential name change.
Miami Marlins, Manager Don Mattingly Mutually Agree to Part Ways
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will finish the season as the club's skipper, but will not return in 2023. Mattingly and the Marlins have mutually agreed to part ways. In seven seasons as under Mattingly's leadership, the Marlins made the playoffs once.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
618K+
Followers
76K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0