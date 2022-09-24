ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The State of the Pack heading into Clemson game with Pack Pride’s Cory Smith

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the offseason in the books, and the Wolfpack having done their job (posting a 4-0 record) we can be honest. The non-conference slate for North Carolina State was all about preparing the Wolfpack for the ACC Slate — and, if we’re really being honest, their game against Clemson in Death Valley on Saturday.
Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance. Uiagalelei passed for 371...
Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
WRAL News

Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies

Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina

Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
Former Apex football coach speaks to team

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer

GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
