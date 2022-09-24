Read full article on original website
cbs17
The State of the Pack heading into Clemson game with Pack Pride's Cory Smith
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the offseason in the books, and the Wolfpack having done their job (posting a 4-0 record) we can be honest. The non-conference slate for North Carolina State was all about preparing the Wolfpack for the ACC Slate — and, if we’re really being honest, their game against Clemson in Death Valley on Saturday.
Clemson moves up in this national analyst's rankings after Week 4
A national college football analyst released his updated top 12 rankings following Week 4 of the college football season. Clemson moved up in CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell's new rankings. The former (...)
Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance. Uiagalelei passed for 371...
Big news for Clemson
Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
Hurricane, hype surround NC State's prep for one of biggest games in program history
NC State head coach Dave Doeren has won a game in a hurricane. He'd just prefer not to have to do it again. Doeren's 10th-ranked Wolfpack (4-0) visits No. 5 Clemson in a one of the biggest games in program history Saturday night, just as the remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to be dumping rain on the Carolinas.
Lee Corso Calls Major College Football Team 'Overrated' Saturday Morning: Fans React
Lee Corso made a bold declaration this Saturday morning about one of college football's top programs. The legendary commentator said that Clemson is "overrated." However, the Tigers responded to Corso's blunt comment by beating Wake Forest in overtime. Still, some are siding with Corso's Clemson admission. Are the Tigers really...
Saturday offered another reminder that NC can’t have nice things in college football
Saturday was a beautiful early fall day in North Carolina. But the football? Not so much. One of the bright spots: NC State. The Wolfpack’s upcoming game at Clemson NC State’s biggest game ever? One could make the argument.
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
Why NC State football should feel good about its chances at Clemson for ACC showdown
“We pride ourselves on the way we play,” NC State LB Drake Thomas said. “We want to play aggressive, we want to play hard, we want to play physical. But we want to play confident, too. We want to play with a little bit of swagger.”
Former NC State football coach Tom Reed dies
Zebulon, N.C. — Tom Reed, NC State's head football coach from 1983-85, died Monday at a long-term care facility in Zebulon, North Carolina. He was 77. Hired from Miami of Ohio after five successful seasons there, Reed had three consecutive 3-8 years with the Wolfpack. Known as a defensive disciplinarian with a fiery personality, Reed was successful in elevating NC State's recruiting to a national basis and improving his team's academic standing at the university.
Yardbarker
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina
Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
cbs17
Former Apex football coach speaks to team
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
High school football games impacted by Hurricane Ian
Several local high school football games have been changed from their Friday schedule due to expected severe weather from Hurricane Ian.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 5 inches of rain in NC; flooding and landslides a risk
The storm’s track is uncertain, but here’s how much rain to expect in parts of North Carolina.
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
FOX Carolina
“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
The Post and Courier
California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer
GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
Developer seeks community input for potential project at the former Carolina Theater
The Carolina Theater inside the Montgomery Building in Spartanburg could see new life. Developers are considering creating an Esports arena for video game competitions inside the former theater.
The Spun
