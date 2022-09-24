RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the offseason in the books, and the Wolfpack having done their job (posting a 4-0 record) we can be honest. The non-conference slate for North Carolina State was all about preparing the Wolfpack for the ACC Slate — and, if we’re really being honest, their game against Clemson in Death Valley on Saturday.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO