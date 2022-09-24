ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Shocked By Patrick Mahomes Halftime Video

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy weren't seeing eye-to-eye on how the team's offense closed out the half. With some time left on the clock before the half, Kansas City's OC decided to just run the clock out, something that Mahomes had questions about as the team headed for the locker room.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

A costly lapse in judgment by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones was a big topic of discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On third down, with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Nick Bolton recorded an 8-yard sack on Matt Ryan. The defense would have given the offense the ball with a 17-13 lead and a chance to close out the game. After the play was over, officials threw a flag when Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Colts QB Matt Ryan were face-to-face jawing at each other. Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Jones, giving the Colts an automatic first down. It extended the drive, allowing Indy an opportunity to march down the field and score, which the Colts took full advantage of.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Pregame Entrance

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at Raymond James Stadium for today's huge NFC matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As usual, Rodgers was dressed for the occasion. Ahead of the late-afternoon game against the Bucs, the Packers showed some photos of Rodgers making his entrance via the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon

Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
The Spun

The X-Ray Results Are Reportedly In For Mac Jones

The New England Patriots got some good news on quarterback Mac Jones following Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, x-rays on Jones' ankle came back negative. His ankle will continue to be evaluated throughout the next week. There was some concern among the fanbase...
NBC Sports

Lamar Jackson takes a shot at his critics after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism and he thinks it's unwarranted. And you know what? He's right. One of the constant critiques of Jackson's skill set is his ability as a pocket passer. But through the first three games of the 2022 NFL season, it's extremely hard to justify those concerns.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Shocking Upset

The Indianapolis Colts were unable to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, but they pulled off a shocking upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Indianapolis shocked Kansas City, 20-17, on Sunday afternoon. The Colts are now 1-1-1 on the year, while the Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on the season.
NBC Sports

Giants fear Sterling Shepard’s knee injury is season-ending

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had to be carted off the field after the team’s final offensive snap in Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, and afterward multiple Giants indicated the indication is that Shepard will miss the rest of the season. Giants coach Brian Daboll said it’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

