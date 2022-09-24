Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is setting up for the final episode of the fourth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all wraps up with Albedo! With the anime taking on Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series wrapping up its fourth season, fans have been curious to see how the Sorcerer Kingdom will wipe out its latest kingdom target. As the rest of the Summer 2022 anime slate wraps up its run, Overlord is one of the final holdouts as fans prepare for the next major phase of the anime franchise coming our way in the future.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Stands Tough With Kale
Dragon Ball Super has introduced all sorts of powerful new fighters through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Kale is by standing tough with the Universe 6 Saiyan fighter! One of the first ways the Dragon Ball Super anime set itself apart from the movies that had come before was the introduction of a full multiverse that introduced not only another universe with comparable fighters, but a universe that also had Saiyans of its own. But we didn't get to see the full extent of this idea until the universes all clashed with one another in the Tournament of Power.
ComicBook
Netflix Surprise Launches Critically Acclaimed Game
Netflix has surprised users by surprise releasing one of the most critically acclaimed indie games out there. Over the last year or so, Netflix has been trying to enter the gaming business in a rather unique way. Unlike most gaming platforms, Netflix already has an incredibly massive user base that subscribers to watch films and TV shows. Netflix figured that it could take that audience and also provide them with games for their mobile devices as well. Since starting this idea in 2021, it has been releasing some fairly good mobile games and has plans to release a new Assassin's Creed game on the platform in the future.
ComicBook
New Xbox Update Lets Players Turn Off the Start Up Sound
Microsoft is always looking for new ways for players to customize their experience on Xbox. In its continued attempts to do just that, the company has rolled out a new Xbox Update Preview to Alpha users. The new update will feature a handful of quality of life improvements, including the ability to turn off the console's start-up sound. For anyone that plays their system late at night, possibly when the rest of the house is asleep, this is a very nice option. It's definitely not a game changer, but it's great that Xbox plans on giving all users that option in the future.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
ComicBook
Check Out This Preview of The Big Adventures of Babymouse: Once Upon a Messy Whisker
The folks at Random House Books for Young Readers have provided ComicBook.com an exclusive look inside of The BIG Adventures of Babymouse: Once Upon a Messy Whisker, an upcoming graphic novel by Jennifer L. Holm, Illustrated by Matthew Holm. The latest installment in the Eisner-winning series is set to hit the stands tomorrow (September 27), in bookshops and online. Below, you can see the cover and a series of preview pages.
ComicBook
Picross S8 Release Date Revealed for Nintendo Switch
Fans of the Picross S series will be happy to know that a new entry in the series is set to release on Nintendo Switch very soon! As its name implies, Picross S8 is the eighth in Jupiter's series of nonogram games for Switch, and it's set to arrive on the console on September 29th. Nintendo revealed that information alongside a new trailer for the game, which outlines some of the features fans can expect to see. In total, the game will include 300 puzzles for Picross and Mega Picross, 30 Color Picross Puzzles, 150 Clip Picross Piece Puzzles, and more.
ComicBook
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
ComicBook
Leaked Xbox Controller Officially Revealed
Xbox revealed another new controller colorway this week featuring another vibrant pattern of colors, but it's not the first time that we've seen this device. The controller in question is the Mineral Camo Xbox controller, the same one which was spotted online not long ago whenever an image showing it off went up online. Now that it's out for real, however, Xbox owners can go ahead and pre-order it if they're in favor of the new look.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Key Art Highlights the Anime's Big Four
Chainsaw Man will arrive on the small screen next month, introducing many new fans to the world featuring devils and the unfortunate bystanders who are attempting to survive the supernatural threats. With Studio MAPPA set to bring Denji, aka the Chainsaw Man, and his story to life, new key art has been released that gives us a closer look at the "Fantastic Four" that are the most popular characters in Tatsuki Fujimoto's opening salvo when it comes to the manga and its anime adaptation.
ComicBook
WWE's Latest White Rabbit QR Code Appears on WWE Raw Loaded With Past WWE Clips and a Mysterious Number
The latest White Rabbit QR Code appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw during a match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio. The code briefly flashed on the screen and took fans to yet another, this time on WWE's TikTok page. The video shows various clips from WWE's past that, when spliced together, say the words "Who Killed The World? You did. Feed Your Head." The number 40701 flashed on the screen at the end of the video, though its unclear what that could be a reference to. A quick Google search shows the numbers of a zip code for an area of southern Kentucky with the largest town being Corbin.
WWE・
ComicBook
New Xbox Controller Design Leaked
Over the last two years, Microsoft has released a handful of compelling controller options for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Apparently that number is set to grow by one later this week, as reputable Microsoft leaker @ALumia_Italia on Twitter has shared an image of a new Mineral Camo design. The officially licensed Wireless Controller has a sharp blue design that's sure to appeal to a lot of Xbox fans. The images originally came from a listing from retailer Microplay, which also shared a September 27th release date and an MSRP of $79.99.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Director Gets Emotional After Meteoric Rise
One of the directors at CD Projekt Red has found themselves overcome with emotion after the recent rise of Cyberpunk 2077. Following the launch of the new anime series on Netflix, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a massive boost in players across all platforms. While the game got off to a hot start when it first launched in 2020, that prominence was short-lived due to the title's rough state at the time. Now, nearly two years after releasing, it seems those within CD Projekt Red are beyond happy that the game is getting a new lease on life.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Finally Reintroduces Deku's Rage Mode
My Hero Academia is neck deep in its FInal Arc, and a long-awaited confrontation between the strongest young hero and the strongest young villain is finally taking place. As Kohei Horikoshi has thrown quite the curveball into the mix by bringing down a fan-favorite character, it would seem that the revelation isn't sitting too well with Deku, who once again dives into some dark territory as Hero Society's fate hangs in the balance thanks to the manga's 367th chapter.
ComicBook
Primal Creator Teases Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Release Date
Primal and Fang's story recently came to a close in Adult Swim's second season finale for Primal, with the prehistoric series making sure to include massive blood and gore in the shocking installment. While the brutal epic has yet to confirm that a third season is on the way, creator Genndy Tartakovsky has his dance card full not just with the adult animated film, Fixed, but also with a new television series in Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tartakovsky reveals that this new band of animated warriors might be landing on the airwaves far sooner than many fans expected.
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Recreates Avengers: Endgame's Greatest Moment With Chickens and It Is Glorious
Marvel Studios has achieved an indelible moment in cinema with the release of Avengers: Endgame, and its rousing final battle between the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the legions of Thanos. By now, the whole world has shared in the videos and/or real-life experience of seeing Marvel fans all come together in passionate cheer, at the moment rallies his forces together and leads the charge with the long-awaited utterance: "Avengers! Assemble."
‘The Witcher’ and Spin-Off Series ‘Blood-Origin’ Release Dates Announced
This year’s TUDUM festival came and went, with Netflix revealing release dates, cast members, and more for The Witcher Season 3 and its prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin. Blood Origin will throw its source material out the window and dial things back to the very beginning, taking place 1200 years before the fantasy series (and original books) began. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Netflix executive Kelly Luegenbiehl said the series was inspired by “a few lines in the books” after co-creators Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich hit a “plot hole” while crafting the story for The Witcher season...
ComicBook
Japan's Top-Streaming Anime of 2022 Includes Some Big Surprises
Anime is becoming bigger by the day it seems, and we have the growth of streaming to thank for its success. From Crunchyroll to Netflix and Disney+, the top brands in entertainment have made it clear that anime is something they cannot afford to overlook. This truth is the same worldwide as Japanese services have also embraced anime in a big way. And according to a new report, some of this year's most-streamed series might take you by surprise.
