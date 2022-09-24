ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Valparaiso rallies to beat San Diego 28-21 in Pioneer opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Mason Kaplan threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and Valparaiso rallied to beat San Diego 28-21 on Saturday in a Pioneer Football League opener.

Kaplan threw a 2-yard TD pass to Barret Labus to give the Beacons (2-2, 1-0) their first lead at 20-14 in the third quarter and connected with Solomon Davis on a 44-yarder to extend the lead early in the fourth.

The Toreros recovered a fumble and scored on a 21-yard pass from Judd Erickson to Ja’seem Reed with under two minutes left but couldn’t recover an onside kick.

USD (1-3, 0-1) scored the game’s first two touchdowns before Valparaiso rallied to cut the Toreros’ lead to 14-13 at halftime.

Kaplan — who shared quarterback duties with Michael Appel Jr. — entered the game in the second quarter and was 4-of-6 passing for 102 yards and added 44 yards on the ground. Davis had five catches for 118 yards and Labus had two TD catches.

Erickson had two of USD’s three touchdown passes. Reed had two TD catches.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

Related
etxview.com

Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana

VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso.
VALPARAISO, IN
Tennessee Tribune

Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago

[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Indiana Football
City
Pioneer, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Valparaiso, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
California Football
City
Valparaiso, IN
Local
California Sports
Valparaiso, IN
Sports
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ophthalmology set to take the Windy City by storm

The American Academy of Ophthalmology will hold its annual meeting beginning Friday at McCormick Place in Chicago. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting is coming to Chicago, Illinois from September 30 to October 3, featuring Subspecialty Days and a virtual component. The event will be held at Chicago’s McCormick Place, billed as the largest convention center in North America and located on the shore of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
jazminmarie.co

7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois

I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
CHICAGO, IL
laportecounty.life

10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, September 29 – October 2

Interested in watching an exciting cross country race, learning how to perform life-saving skills like CPR, stargaze with astronomers, or attend one of many fall-themed festivals this weekend? You’ve come to the right place, because below you can find a list of some of the best events to get up to this weekend in communities across the Region.
CROWN POINT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Pioneer Football League#Eem#American Football#Ap
Inside Indiana Business

$240M mixed-use development for Michigan City

A $240 million mixed-use development is planned for Michigan City. Indianapolis attorney and northwest Indiana native Tom Dakich will have more on how the massive South Shore Double Track project is fueling big growth.
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Man Dies in Porter County Crash

(Porter County, IN) - A La Porte man has been identified as the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week in Porter County. Authorities say 57-year-old Tony Passafume was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Indiana 2 just east of Valparaiso. Porter County...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
ciceroindependiente.com

From Czech Fortress to Latinx Youth Rock Scene, Klas Was More Than Just a Restaurant

This summer, after a century of history, fine steaks and community, the Klas Restaurant on Cermak was demolished, and I can’t help but feel that a piece of Cicero went down with it. With its ornate dining rooms, murals reminiscent of a bygone era and stained-glass windows, the iconic Moravian-style building lived many lives—including being the home to Cicero’s DIY punk rock scene. Though the physical space is gone, Klas’s near century-long presence in Cicero still serves as a reminder of the history and changes the town has undergone, and all the complexities that come with it.
CICERO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Secret Chicago

These Cute Cabins With Floor-To-Ceiling Windows Are Coming To Starved Rock State Park This Fall

Chicago’s wealth of opportunity and world-class social scene means that many of us become all too comfortable passing week on week in the Windy City and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony. With a plethora of parks and our wonderful lakefront, it can be easy to take in those little doses of nature and feel like we need not venture elsewhere while at the same time, in our digitally-dominated era, Netflix and other such platforms offer all the escapism we need after a long day at work. No matter how much we love Chicago, breaking away from...
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Were 1900s Meatpacking Plants Really As Bad As They Say?

It's 1906 and Chicago is in the midst of an incredible transformation. Recent developments both technologically and culturally have turned Chicago into a powerhouse of American industry. The streets are flooded with native-born Chicagoans, out-of-state workers looking for a job, and immigrants from all across the world looking for a new start in the United States. The meatpacking plants of the day produced everything from hot dog sausages to canned beef.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Locals gather for Irish-themed Danny Golden Fundraiser

CHICAGO — A fundraiser with a little Irish flair took place on the North Side of Chicago Sunday, aiming to benefit a police officer on the mend after attempting to be a good Samaritan off the clock several months ago. That officer’s name is Danny Golden, who was off-duty on July 9 when he tried […]
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

La Porte to be Featured on PBS

(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
LA PORTE, IN
Eater

Chicagoans Can Eat Wagyu Beef Hot Dogs at Home Depot

There’s a place where Chicagoans won’t expect to find wagyu beef: a hardware store. Shoppers can now buy steak dogs dragged through the garden at three Home Depot locations in Chicago and four in the suburbs. It’s a partnership between Fixin’ Franks, the hot dog stand stationed at those seven depots, and Vander Farmers, a Michigan-based farm that produces crossbred American wagyu beef.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Here’s a closer look at the DLSD “die-in” during Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s Jamapalooza protest

Thursday night I did a quick writeup of the massive Jamapalooza event hosted that evening by Chicago, Bike Grid Now as part of World Car Free Day. The meetup drew hundreds of people on bicycles who pedaled downtown via six different Bike Bus rides originating at locations across Chicago, plus a seventh ride at Daley Plaza. they were there to demonstrate in favor of a citywide network of bicycle-priority streets.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy