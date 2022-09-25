ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Barringer 25, Orange 14

Buena Regional 22, Burlington City 12

Cherry Hill East 32, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 14

Choate, Conn. 37, Lawrenceville 0

Cliffside Park 21, Memorial 6

Colts Neck 14, Freehold Township 7

Delbarton 38, Clifton 0

Don Bosco Prep 31, Bergen Catholic 7

East Orange 52, Bloomfield 12

Elizabeth 23, St. Joseph-Metuchen 21

Ewing 35, Lawrence 0

Fair Lawn 43, Kearny 0

Florence 14, Haddon Township 6

Germantown Academy, Pa. 35, Blair 12

Governor Livingston 16, Iselin Kennedy 10

Haddon Heights 26, Penns Grove 3

Hasbrouck Heights 46, Saddle Brook 8

Hillside 42, New Providence 7

Hudson Catholic 34, Columbia 13

Hun 41, Salisbury, Conn. 0

Lakewood 54, Keansburg 35

Linden 13, Perth Amboy 0

Lyndhurst 17, New Milford 14

Maple Shade 20, Overbrook 14

Monmouth 14, Holmdel 9

Morris Knolls 21, Morristown 7

Morristown-Beard 23, Fieldston, N.Y. 18

North Arlington 34, Pompton Lakes 0

North Hunterdon 42, Plainfield 13

Nottingham 32, Steinert 0

Paulsboro 32, West Deptford 28

Peddie 40, Kiski School, Pa. 29

Pennington 14, Morrisville, Pa. 6

Pitman 40, Riverside 14

Riverdale Country, N.Y. 34, Montclair Kimberley 27

Salem 26, Cedar Creek 20

Seton Hall Prep 28, Irvington 20

Shabazz 32, Newark Collegiate 26

Spotswood 28, South River 21

St. Peter’s Prep 41, St. Joseph-Montvale 38

Summit 20, Rahway 0

Teaneck 35, Dover 17

Toms River North 42, Long Branch 7

Triton 27, Pemberton 26

Weequahic 52, Newark Central 6

West Side 30, Lincoln 12

Westfield 30, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0

Winslow 21, Shawnee 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

