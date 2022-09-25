Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Barringer 25, Orange 14
Buena Regional 22, Burlington City 12
Cherry Hill East 32, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 14
Choate, Conn. 37, Lawrenceville 0
Cliffside Park 21, Memorial 6
Colts Neck 14, Freehold Township 7
Delbarton 38, Clifton 0
Don Bosco Prep 31, Bergen Catholic 7
East Orange 52, Bloomfield 12
Elizabeth 23, St. Joseph-Metuchen 21
Ewing 35, Lawrence 0
Fair Lawn 43, Kearny 0
Florence 14, Haddon Township 6
Germantown Academy, Pa. 35, Blair 12
Governor Livingston 16, Iselin Kennedy 10
Haddon Heights 26, Penns Grove 3
Hasbrouck Heights 46, Saddle Brook 8
Hillside 42, New Providence 7
Hudson Catholic 34, Columbia 13
Hun 41, Salisbury, Conn. 0
Lakewood 54, Keansburg 35
Linden 13, Perth Amboy 0
Lyndhurst 17, New Milford 14
Maple Shade 20, Overbrook 14
Monmouth 14, Holmdel 9
Morris Knolls 21, Morristown 7
Morristown-Beard 23, Fieldston, N.Y. 18
North Arlington 34, Pompton Lakes 0
North Hunterdon 42, Plainfield 13
Nottingham 32, Steinert 0
Paulsboro 32, West Deptford 28
Peddie 40, Kiski School, Pa. 29
Pennington 14, Morrisville, Pa. 6
Pitman 40, Riverside 14
Riverdale Country, N.Y. 34, Montclair Kimberley 27
Salem 26, Cedar Creek 20
Seton Hall Prep 28, Irvington 20
Shabazz 32, Newark Collegiate 26
Spotswood 28, South River 21
St. Peter’s Prep 41, St. Joseph-Montvale 38
Summit 20, Rahway 0
Teaneck 35, Dover 17
Toms River North 42, Long Branch 7
Triton 27, Pemberton 26
Weequahic 52, Newark Central 6
West Side 30, Lincoln 12
Westfield 30, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0
Winslow 21, Shawnee 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
