The Emporia High volleyball team split its two matches at Baldwin Monday evening. The Spartans fell in three sets to Baldwin, 28-26, 20-25, 17-25. EHS bounced back with a two-set win over Tonganoxie, 25-14, 26-24. The Spartans are now 16-5 on the season. They’ll head to Ottawa on Wednesday.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO