UTEP hoops fans can meet team, Golding and former Miner coach Doc Sadler
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coming off its best season in nearly a decade, fans of the UTEP men’s basketball team will get a chance to meet the team and hear from head coach Joe Golding and special guest and former Miner coach Doc Sadler at the second annual “Dinner in the Don.” The event […]
After the EP Chihuahuas Big Win Means Lighting the Field on Fire
People rarely hear about any sort of staff lighting up a field on fire on purpose ever. All I got to say is people who are El Paso Chihuahuas season ticket holders sure are lucky. The El Paso Chihuahuas sure played a damn good game this past Saturday. But the...
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight
EL PASO, Texas - The final touches are being put on two 7-foot swords, that will soon be on display at Hank's High School, home of the Knights. The swords are a gift to the school from former state Rep. Joe Pickett. After stepping down from politics due to a cancer diagnosis in 2019, he The post A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight appeared first on KVIA.
UTEP drops Golddiggers name for Dance Team, but ‘spirit lives on’
The University of Texas at El Paso has dropped the iconic Golddigger name after nearly a century, officially replacing it with UTEP Dance Team.
Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
Why the El Paso Star on the Mountain Won’t Be Lit Up This Week
El Paso's Star on the Mountain. When you see it, you know you are home. It’s been a daily part of our evening skyline since April 1993. But if you've looked towards the Franklins at night these last few days, you may have noticed the iconic symbol has gone dark.
Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert
EL PASO, Texas --A family is searching for answers after the tragic loss of one of their own. 18-year-old Manuel Sanchez Jr. lived with his parents and his youngest sister, who has Down syndrome. Sanchez also had a form of high functioning Down syndrome, living a very normal life. They had just moved to El The post Family living a nightmare after son was murdered and burned in the desert appeared first on KVIA.
Central El Paso man killed in east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas -- A 44-year-old central El Paso man died in an early Sunday morning collision, according to El Paso Police. Investigators have identified the victim as Roberto Mendoza. The crash happened on the 9000 block of Montana at 12:42 a.m. Police say 18-year-old Juan Sanchez of East El...
5 Places Worth Having Your Next Shopping Spree In El Paso
We all dream of winning a ton of money & we have thoughts on what to do with all that cash. Well one idea is going to support local stores with a shopping spree. And these are some places that you can easily do that:. So El Paso:. It may...
Local Tux Shop Reaches Out To El Paso Teen After Viral Homecoming Proposal Video
I am a strong believer in the phrase, “After every storm there is a rainbow,” and that proved to be correct for one El Paso teen who was in a near-fatal accident earlier this month. I previously shared the story of Franklin High School Junior Lucas Torres and...
Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso
El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
Desert talks for everyone at 8th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta
EL PASO, Texas - Two-day event gives El Pasoans a chance to enjoy a hike in the Franklin Mountains and learn about the geological history of the area. Local experts present interactive exhibits and desert talks. The desert fiesta talks a look at the Franklin Mountains landscape and Castner Range.
Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --Hundreds of Las Crucens attended the services for Abe Romero, the Organ Mountain football player who died last week. Romero was the team captain and had been placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks after collapsing while on the field during a game against Deming in late August. The community gathered The post Organ Mountain football captain, Abe Romero, remembered by loved ones appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso man killed while crossing Montana Ave., ID’d by police
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was struck in the early hours of Sunday morning in the 9000 block of Montana Ave. Officers with the Special Traffic Investigators Unit responded to this incident and their preliminary investigation report revealed that 18-year-old Juan Sanchez drove eastbound on Montana Ave. in a Pontiac G-6 while 44-year-old […]
El Paso Space Festival Rocket Launch Event was a success
EL PASO, Texas - The 2022 El Paso Space Festival ended with a bang! On Saturday, space and rocket enthusiasts, alongside both young and old generations had the opportunity to build model rockets and shoot them high in the sky. Rocket after rocket fired a few hundred feet up in the sky, which awed the crowd down below.
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall like weather this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting seasonal weather this workweek. Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s, which is very seasonal for El Paso. A high pressure system is expected to take over, which will dry us out, but the good...
