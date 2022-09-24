Read full article on original website
Gallery: Street in front of Little Rock Central High School renamed Little Rock Nine Way
Members of the Little Rock Nine and the City of Little Rock joined Sunday afternoon to rename Park Street.
On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together
On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together to prove change is still happening.
'In Spite Of' narrates growing up in Little Rock during Jim Crow era
Little Rock (KATV) — In her memoir, Treopia Green Washington shares her experience of life during the Jim Crow era. She grew up in Little Rock with parents determined to protect their children, as much as possible, from the cruelty of segregation laws designed to make people feel “less than.”
'Sister-Sister' actress Tia Mowry added to list of celebs joining Little Rock's LITFest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The LITFest lineup of stars continues to grow larger and more spectacular by the day as the event's date approaches. The multi-day festival showcasing the best of Little Rock’s music, arts, business, and culture, will include a full lineup of events focused on women empowerment.
Families frustrated over North Little Rock cemetery ‘unkempt’ conditions
Frustration grows for family members whose loved ones are buried at a north little rock cemetery, for months they say the grounds have been unkempt.
This Day in History: Little Rock Nine enroll at Central High School in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On this day in 1957, nine black students entered Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, an all-white school. The students, known as the Little Rock Nine, were escorted into the school by the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division. The nine that were chosen...
Little Rock 9 reflect during the 65th anniversary of desegregation
Sixty-five years after international attention was focused on Little Rock as the U.S. Army escorted nine Black students into Central High School to allow its desegregation, five of the nine took part in a weekend of events. During a press conference on Friday, they shared memories of the hostility they...
North Little Rock City Mission holds 75th annual luncheon
A coalition of North Little Rock churches reunited for the first time in three years to celebrate the work they do for the community.
FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
Heather Baker: Overtime Lounge Giveaway
It’s a new week, and a new chance for AY About You readers to win a giveaway. This week, Heather Baker will visit Overtime Lounge in Maumelle for the Sports Bar Bucket List segment on KARK. To enter the giveaway for a chance to win a gift card to...
Families of murder victims come together on the steps of Arkansas State Capitol
Family members who lost a loved one to violence gathered at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
Never-ending return? Olive Garden hints that it’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is set to come back
n an email sent to rewards customers Monday, Olive Garden seemed to tease the return of the Never-Ending pasta bowl promotion.
Train becomes derailed Tuesday morning in Southwest Little Rock, no injuries reported
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Firefighters of the Little Rock Fire Department are working the scene of an incident, except this one is not fire related. Firemen of the department responded to 65th Street and Arch Street after a derailed train was reported. Officials said no injuries have been reported...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
Little Rock Fire Department responds to train derailment at Arch and 65th Street
Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said that a train derailed the tracks Tuesday morning.
FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
Linemen from AECI pitch in to help with expected outages due to Hurricane Ian
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas made the decision Monday to make the trip to Florida to help those who will suffer from power outages. The news release said there are 64 professional linemen that work for Arkansas Electric who have made it their mission to help when and wherever they can in Florida.
Little Rock SWAT call-out issued on Fair Park Boulevard
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: After a disturbance with a weapon call, SWAT negotiators were able to resolve the issue peacefully. A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment complex on Fair Park Blvd. where one person has barricaded himself inside the building.
Body found in the street leads to homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police started conducting a homicide investigation on Sept. 27 after a body was found in the street close to the 5500 Block of West 65th street. Around midnight, The Little Rock Fire Department discovered the body. The Little Rock police responded and discovered...
Family of man killed on John Barrow Road looks back on heartbreaking night
A weekend of violence leaves a Central Arkansas family without their loved one.
