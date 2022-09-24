ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Little Rock 9 reflect during the 65th anniversary of desegregation

Sixty-five years after international attention was focused on Little Rock as the U.S. Army escorted nine Black students into Central High School to allow its desegregation, five of the nine took part in a weekend of events. During a press conference on Friday, they shared memories of the hostility they...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: McClard’s & DownHome Catering

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – DownHome Catering is teaming up with McClard’s to bring the Hot Springs staple to Little Rock. On September 30th, McClard’s & DownHome Catering will officially open on Stagecoach Road in Little Rock. Watch the video above and visit the McClard’s & DownHome Catering Facebook page for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Heather Baker: Overtime Lounge Giveaway

It’s a new week, and a new chance for AY About You readers to win a giveaway. This week, Heather Baker will visit Overtime Lounge in Maumelle for the Sports Bar Bucket List segment on KARK. To enter the giveaway for a chance to win a gift card to...
MAUMELLE, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

FBI Little Rock offering reward for tips regarding missing person

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock is offering a $30,000 reward for information on a missing person. According to the FBI in Little Rock, Jason Lierl was last seen between Capps Ranches Road in Benton County and County Road 1101 in Madison County around Jan. 25.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Body found in the street leads to homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police started conducting a homicide investigation on Sept. 27 after a body was found in the street close to the 5500 Block of West 65th street. Around midnight, The Little Rock Fire Department discovered the body. The Little Rock police responded and discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

