Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Bridgeport recognized as second StormReady community in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The StormReady designation was only awarded to one other community in the state of West Virginia before Monday evening, when it was granted to the city of Bridgeport. "We're committed to being prepared and warning our citizens when severe weather is happening," said Tim...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Government
City
Salem, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Tuesday

Drug Prevention Speaker Ray Lozano, 6-8 p.m., Robert C. Byrd High School auditorium, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg. Free, open to all. Presented by Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875, Harrison County Board of Education and Harrison County Deputy Sheriff's Association.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Healthy Families Garrett County assessment leads to additional funding

OAKLAND — Healthy Families Garrett County participated in a Home Visiting Readiness Assessment with the Maryland Maternal Infant Early Childhood Home Visiting Program during the last two years. The information provided through the assessment led to Healthy Families Garrett County receiving additional funding for FY2023 and FY2024. This additional...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Russell Lynn Locke

WESTON — Russell Lynn Locke, 72, of Horner, WV, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Bridgeport Health Care Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born in Auburn, WV on August 18, 1950, son of the late Frederick and Wilda (Mullenix) Locke. Russ was united in marriage on August 28, 1993, to his loving wife Linda (Warren) Locke, who survives.
HORNER, WV
WVNews

Claris Lee Standard

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Claris Lee Standard, 73, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. She was born November 2, 1948, in Shinnston, daughter of the late Robert Lee Craig and Jane Marie Swiger Craig.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Violet Mae Gaskins

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Violet Mae Gaskins, 94, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, Septembe…
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Patricia W. "Pat" Berry

MORGANTOWN — Patricia W. "Pat" Berry, 78, of Morgantown, WV, and formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Pat was born on March 16, 1944, daughter of the late William S. Weaver and Genevieve C. Weaver of Weston, WV.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Anna Lucille Butcher

JANE LEW — Anna Lucille Butcher, 80, of Alum Bridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022, under the compassionate care of Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. Anna was born on July 17, 1942, a daughter of the late James Lambert Fultineer and Lucille Gertrude Groggs Fultineer. In...
ALUM BRIDGE, WV
WVNews

Nancy Lee Cunningham Post

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lee Cunningham Post, 79, of Lost Creek went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 26, 2022, following a long battle with auto immune disease relapsing polychondritis. She was born in Lost Creek on August 28, 1943, the daughter...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Deborah Jill Stutler

WESTON — A kind and loving soul has been laid to rest as Deborah Jill Stutler, 60, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Jill was born in Weston on October 29, 1961, daughter of the late John Robert and Helen Gay (Butcher) Lamb. Forever cherishing...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU Hospitals Adult Echocardiography Certificate Program receives accreditation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Adult Echocardiography Certificate Program at WVU Hospitals (WVUH) has received initial five-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), making it the only accredited program in West Virginia. The Program began in 2018 in response to the limited number of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Preston girls place third at A.J. Everhart Invitational

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Preston Knights' girls' cross country squad had another productive weekend as it traveled up to Uniontown (Pa.) and placed third as a team in the A.J. Everhart Uniontown Cross Country Invitational. The Knights were led by sophomore Hallie Simmons, who placed seventh overall...
UNIONTOWN, PA
WVNews

Morgantown High ranked No. 1 high school in West Virginia; Bridgeport No. 2, while University and Notre Dame earn high marks

PITTSBURGH – Niche, the leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Morgantown High...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

