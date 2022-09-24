Read full article on original website
WVNews
Philippi (West Virginia) Public Library to host Literacy Pumpkin Contest, TeenTober activites
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philippi Public Library has will host a slew of seasonal events throughout October, including a pumpkin decorating contest and a slate of activities for teens. The Literary Pumpkin Contest is an at-home project for children, ages 3-12, teens, ages 13-18, and adults, 19...
WVNews
Harrison County continues efforts on dilapidated and 'nuisance' structures
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission has purchased half a dozen properties with plans to demolish them, and it has taken five property owners to court in its efforts to reduce the number of so-called “nuisance properties.”. The County Planning Department purchased six properties at...
WVNews
Bridgeport recognized as second StormReady community in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The StormReady designation was only awarded to one other community in the state of West Virginia before Monday evening, when it was granted to the city of Bridgeport. “We’re committed to being prepared and warning our citizens when severe weather is happening,” said Tim...
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Flatwoods, Green Bank, and Rock Cave
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Braxton, Pocahontas, and Upshur counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Tuesday
Drug Prevention Speaker Ray Lozano, 6-8 p.m., Robert C. Byrd High School auditorium, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg. Free, open to all. Presented by Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875, Harrison County Board of Education and Harrison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
WVNews
Healthy Families Garrett County assessment leads to additional funding
OAKLAND — Healthy Families Garrett County participated in a Home Visiting Readiness Assessment with the Maryland Maternal Infant Early Childhood Home Visiting Program during the last two years. The information provided through the assessment led to Healthy Families Garrett County receiving additional funding for FY2023 and FY2024. This additional...
WVNews
Russell Lynn Locke
WESTON — Russell Lynn Locke, 72, of Horner, WV, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Bridgeport Health Care Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born in Auburn, WV on August 18, 1950, son of the late Frederick and Wilda (Mullenix) Locke. Russ was united in marriage on August 28, 1993, to his loving wife Linda (Warren) Locke, who survives.
WVNews
Claris Lee Standard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Claris Lee Standard, 73, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. She was born November 2, 1948, in Shinnston, daughter of the late Robert Lee Craig and Jane Marie Swiger Craig.
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute’s Pink Party raises record $122K for Bonnie’s Bus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute’s first in-person Pink Party since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic raised a record $122,511 to benefit the Bonnie’s Bus Mobile Mammography Unit. The cocktail party-themed event attracted more than 200 attendees Monday, Sept. 19, to a new venue –...
WVNews
Violet Mae Gaskins
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Violet Mae Gaskins, 94, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, Septembe…
WVNews
Patricia W. “Pat” Berry
MORGANTOWN — Patricia W. “Pat” Berry, 78, of Morgantown, WV, and formerly of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. Pat was born on March 16, 1944, daughter of the late William S. Weaver and Genevieve C. Weaver of Weston, WV.
WVNews
Pink Party attendees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute’s first in-person Pink Party since the start of…
WVNews
Anna Lucille Butcher
JANE LEW — Anna Lucille Butcher, 80, of Alum Bridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022, under the compassionate care of Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. Anna was born on July 17, 1942, a daughter of the late James Lambert Fultineer and Lucille Gertrude Groggs Fultineer. In...
WVNews
Nancy Lee Cunningham Post
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lee Cunningham Post, 79, of Lost Creek went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 26, 2022, following a long battle with auto immune disease relapsing polychondritis. She was born in Lost Creek on August 28, 1943, the daughter...
WVNews
Deborah Jill Stutler
WESTON — A kind and loving soul has been laid to rest as Deborah Jill Stutler, 60, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Jill was born in Weston on October 29, 1961, daughter of the late John Robert and Helen Gay (Butcher) Lamb. Forever cherishing...
WVNews
Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey...
WVNews
WVU Hospitals Adult Echocardiography Certificate Program receives accreditation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Adult Echocardiography Certificate Program at WVU Hospitals (WVUH) has received initial five-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), making it the only accredited program in West Virginia. The Program began in 2018 in response to the limited number of...
WVNews
Preston girls place third at A.J. Everhart Invitational
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Preston Knights’ girls’ cross country squad had another productive weekend as it traveled up to Uniontown (Pa.) and placed third as a team in the A.J. Everhart Uniontown Cross Country Invitational. The Knights were led by sophomore Hallie Simmons, who placed seventh overall...
WVNews
Morgantown High ranked No. 1 high school in West Virginia; Bridgeport No. 2, while University and Notre Dame earn high marks
PITTSBURGH – Niche, the leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. Morgantown High...
WVNews
WVU Medicine Children's Hospital helps to expand women's healthcare services
With the opening of the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, WVU Medicine is able to provide a more comprehensive and expansive array of healthcare for women across the state, from endometriosis to infertility and each step of a woman’s pregnancy. Allison Suttle, MD, interim chair of the WVU...
