Calling Toledo Home
I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
swantonenterprise.com
Roof Ohio celebrates new Swanton location
Gene Wilson cuts the ribbon last Tuesday for the new location of Roof Ohio at 128 E. Airport Highway in Swanton. Roof Ohio is a locally owned and operated roofing company. They have been in business since 1997. They were known as G. A. Wilson builders and are now known as Roof Ohio to reflect more of what they primarily do, roofing.
13abc.com
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio holding job fair
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Are you interested in working in hospice care? Thursday is your chance to learn more and interview for jobs with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Hospice of Northwest Ohio is holding an open job fair Thursday, Sept. 29, at its Perrysburg Hospice Center. The center is looking...
Debate continues over proposed amphitheater in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The debate continues over whether an amphitheater will be built in Waterville. Waterville City Council held a special meeting Monday night for the second of three readings, and like previous meetings on the subject, a full crowd was in attendance. A vote won't take place on...
13abc.com
Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaur Adventure is making its return to Toledo next month. The event will take place at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the...
13abc.com
Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania. The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court
Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
13abc.com
11-year-old handing out business cards to promote lawnmowing service
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To Tre’shawn Pittard, the sound of a lawnmower is the sound of business. Tre’shawn, 11, is a 5th grader at Riverside Elementary. On the side, he cuts grass. “I got the lawnmower yesterday from my generous neighbor,” says Tre’shawn. “The lawnmower that I’ve been...
sent-trib.com
Penta to host cruise-in car show
PERRYSBURG — The Transportation programs at Penta Career Center will host their 11th annual Cruise-In Car Show on Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Penta campus located at 9301 Buck Road. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are welcome to participate. Vehicle owners are admitted free of charge as...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
Asst. Fire Chief John Kaminski among crews deploying to offer support during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue (TFD) announced Monday that Assistant Chief John Kaminski deployed to an undisclosed site in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Asst. Chief Kaminski deployed with 47 other team members from Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. According to the press release, the team is preparing to offer support for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!
Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
Community organizations sending relief efforts to Hurricane Fiona, Ian victims
TOLEDO, Ohio — The effects of Hurricane Fiona, and now Ian, will reach much further than where they hit, and the local American Red Cross chapter and Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo are ready to help through donations and volunteers. Todd James, the executive director of the North Central...
13abc.com
Watch out for “check washing” scam on your checking account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It is -- and it’s no joke because it almost cost a Toledo woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in it are doing the right...
pittsburghmagazine.com
More Places You Can (and Can’t) Eat Like it’s the ’90s
I remember sitting in a Ground Round in Toledo way back in January and thinking: I’m pretty sure people are going to like this story. In our recent feature on beloved chain restaurants that have all but entirely shuffled off this mortal menu, I identified five once-ubiquitous eateries — Rax, Ground Round, Roy Rogers, Max & Erma’s and Ponderosa — that have receded, but not quite vanished, from the suburban landscape. As soon as I posted the story to social media, however, readers were quick to weigh in with other favorites that didn’t make the story.
In the 'Survivors Park,' remembering is just as important as looking ahead | Race for the Cure
TOLEDO, Ohio — Generations of men and women were in downtown Toledo Saturday morning joining the fight against breast cancer. In this year's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, Toledo's Hensville Park was renamed "Survivors Park" and was the hub for many of Sunday's events. In honor of...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
