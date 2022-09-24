CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If football doesn’t work out for North Marion’s Landon Frey, he could have a promising future as a juggler. In the first quarter of the Huskies’ 35-0 win over Lincoln on Friday, which kept them at No. 1 in the WVSSAC rankings, Frey, playing defensive back, got his left hand on a long pass, then dove and grabbed the ball with his right hand for a spectacular interception.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO