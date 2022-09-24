Read full article on original website
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Flatwoods, Green Bank, and Rock Cave
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Braxton, Pocahontas, and Upshur counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
Harrison County continues efforts on dilapidated and 'nuisance' structures
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission has purchased half a dozen properties with plans to demolish them, and it has taken five property owners to court in its efforts to reduce the number of so-called “nuisance properties.”. The County Planning Department purchased six properties at...
Harrison County Commission to consider ARPA payout, elevator repairs and paying IT interns
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission will consider a payout of promised American Rescue Plan Act funds to a county public service district, $40,000 in elevator repairs and a proposal to pay IT interns at a regular meeting this week. Lake Floyd PSD is requesting a...
Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Princeton, Bluefield, Flatwoods, and Reedsville
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Mercer, Braxton, and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
Philippi (West Virginia) Public Library to host Literacy Pumpkin Contest, TeenTober activites
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philippi Public Library has will host a slew of seasonal events throughout October, including a pumpkin decorating contest and a slate of activities for teens. The Literary Pumpkin Contest is an at-home project for children, ages 3-12, teens, ages 13-18, and adults, 19...
Violet Mae Gaskins
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Violet Mae Gaskins, 94, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, Septembe…
Russell Lynn Locke
WESTON — Russell Lynn Locke, 72, of Horner, WV, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Bridgeport Health Care Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born in Auburn, WV on August 18, 1950, son of the late Frederick and Wilda (Mullenix) Locke. Russ was united in marriage on August 28, 1993, to his loving wife Linda (Warren) Locke, who survives.
WVU Cancer Institute’s Pink Party raises record $122K for Bonnie’s Bus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute’s first in-person Pink Party since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic raised a record $122,511 to benefit the Bonnie’s Bus Mobile Mammography Unit. The cocktail party-themed event attracted more than 200 attendees Monday, Sept. 19, to a new venue –...
Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey...
West Virginia Sen. Takubo to join senior executive leadership team of WVU Health System
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, announced Tuesday that Tom Takubo, D.O., will join the Health System as its executive vice president of provider relations. “Tom is an outstanding physician leader whose clinical experience and insights as a...
Healthy Families Garrett County assessment leads to additional funding
OAKLAND — Healthy Families Garrett County participated in a Home Visiting Readiness Assessment with the Maryland Maternal Infant Early Childhood Home Visiting Program during the last two years. The information provided through the assessment led to Healthy Families Garrett County receiving additional funding for FY2023 and FY2024. This additional...
Preston girls place third at A.J. Everhart Invitational
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Preston Knights’ girls’ cross country squad had another productive weekend as it traveled up to Uniontown (Pa.) and placed third as a team in the A.J. Everhart Uniontown Cross Country Invitational. The Knights were led by sophomore Hallie Simmons, who placed seventh overall...
Calendar of Events for Tuesday
Drug Prevention Speaker Ray Lozano, 6-8 p.m., Robert C. Byrd High School auditorium, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg. Free, open to all. Presented by Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875, Harrison County Board of Education and Harrison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
WVU Hospitals Adult Echocardiography Certificate Program receives accreditation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Adult Echocardiography Certificate Program at WVU Hospitals (WVUH) has received initial five-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), making it the only accredited program in West Virginia. The Program began in 2018 in response to the limited number of...
Inmate gets 5-18 for 1989 2nd-degree murder of another prisoner at old Harrison County Jail
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 66-year-old West Virginia prison inmate who beat and strangled another prisoner to death back in 1989 at the old Harrison County Jail was sentenced Tuesday to 5-18 more years for his crime. Back in August, Charles Bruce Franklin pleaded guilty to second-degree murder...
Frey's 1-handed grab earns Play of the Week honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If football doesn’t work out for North Marion’s Landon Frey, he could have a promising future as a juggler. In the first quarter of the Huskies’ 35-0 win over Lincoln on Friday, which kept them at No. 1 in the WVSSAC rankings, Frey, playing defensive back, got his left hand on a long pass, then dove and grabbed the ball with his right hand for a spectacular interception.
Liberty impressive in wins over Lewis County, Robert C. Byrd
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Liberty Mountaineers were impressive on Monday night, avenging a loss to Lewis County in straight sets, then coming back from a set down to defeat host Robert C. Byrd in Big 10 tri-match action at the Byrd Cage on Monday night. RCB won...
Help is available for people struggling with mental health
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In today’s environment of social and economic difficulties, many people find themselves struggling with mental health. Resources are available through both WVU Medicine and partner organizations to help provide access to suicide prevention resources. According to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Echocardiogram
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Adult Echocardiography Certificate Program at WVU Hospitals (WVUH) h…
Preston High School Homecoming parade
KINGWOOD — Preston High held its first homecoming parade in several years Thursday evening in downtown Kingwood. Athletic teams, the Preston High Marching Knights, Buckwheat Festival royalty and others participated. Afterwards, people gathered at the Craig Civic Center, where there were food trucks and other things to do.
