ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
Clarksburg, WV
Sports
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
City
Clarksburg, WV
WVNews

Violet Mae Gaskins

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Violet Mae Gaskins, 94, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, Septembe…
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Russell Lynn Locke

WESTON — Russell Lynn Locke, 72, of Horner, WV, went to meet his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Bridgeport Health Care Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born in Auburn, WV on August 18, 1950, son of the late Frederick and Wilda (Mullenix) Locke. Russ was united in marriage on August 28, 1993, to his loving wife Linda (Warren) Locke, who survives.
HORNER, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walkers#Pepperoni Roll#Wv News#Montessori
WVNews

Protester arrested following passage of W.Va. abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester who was forcefully removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol. Lindsey...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Healthy Families Garrett County assessment leads to additional funding

OAKLAND — Healthy Families Garrett County participated in a Home Visiting Readiness Assessment with the Maryland Maternal Infant Early Childhood Home Visiting Program during the last two years. The information provided through the assessment led to Healthy Families Garrett County receiving additional funding for FY2023 and FY2024. This additional...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Preston girls place third at A.J. Everhart Invitational

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Preston Knights’ girls’ cross country squad had another productive weekend as it traveled up to Uniontown (Pa.) and placed third as a team in the A.J. Everhart Uniontown Cross Country Invitational. The Knights were led by sophomore Hallie Simmons, who placed seventh overall...
UNIONTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Tuesday

Drug Prevention Speaker Ray Lozano, 6-8 p.m., Robert C. Byrd High School auditorium, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg. Free, open to all. Presented by Harrison County Elks Lodge 2875, Harrison County Board of Education and Harrison County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

WVU Hospitals Adult Echocardiography Certificate Program receives accreditation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Adult Echocardiography Certificate Program at WVU Hospitals (WVUH) has received initial five-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), making it the only accredited program in West Virginia. The Program began in 2018 in response to the limited number of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Frey's 1-handed grab earns Play of the Week honors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — If football doesn’t work out for North Marion’s Landon Frey, he could have a promising future as a juggler. In the first quarter of the Huskies’ 35-0 win over Lincoln on Friday, which kept them at No. 1 in the WVSSAC rankings, Frey, playing defensive back, got his left hand on a long pass, then dove and grabbed the ball with his right hand for a spectacular interception.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Liberty impressive in wins over Lewis County, Robert C. Byrd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Liberty Mountaineers were impressive on Monday night, avenging a loss to Lewis County in straight sets, then coming back from a set down to defeat host Robert C. Byrd in Big 10 tri-match action at the Byrd Cage on Monday night. RCB won...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Help is available for people struggling with mental health

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In today’s environment of social and economic difficulties, many people find themselves struggling with mental health. Resources are available through both WVU Medicine and partner organizations to help provide access to suicide prevention resources. According to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Echocardiogram

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Adult Echocardiography Certificate Program at WVU Hospitals (WVUH) h…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Preston High School Homecoming parade

KINGWOOD — Preston High held its first homecoming parade in several years Thursday evening in downtown Kingwood. Athletic teams, the Preston High Marching Knights, Buckwheat Festival royalty and others participated. Afterwards, people gathered at the Craig Civic Center, where there were food trucks and other things to do.
KINGWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy