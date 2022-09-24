ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

CCA sophomores take first place at Regional Debate Tournament

Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

Canyon Crest Academy sophomore students and CCA Speech & Debate teammates Aria Khaitan and Sofia Inamdar won first place prize in their division by being the only team to go undefeated at the first San Diego Imperial Valley Speech League (SDIVSL) tournament of the 2022-2023 school year. Aria and Sofia defeated four teams from other regional high schools at League Tournament #1-A held on Sept. 10 at Helix Charter High School in La Mesa, ending as the only team to go 4-0 in the Novice Parliamentary division. They were informed by their team captain that they are the first team in Parliamentary debating from CCA in eight years to win an award.

SDIVSL serves high schools in the counties of San Diego and Imperial Valley as the regional league of the California High School Speech Association (CHSSA). They conduct several debate tournaments throughout the academic year, with League Tournament #1-A as the first one for 2022-2023.

The CCA Speech & Debate team meets after school twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. The 2022-2023 school year is the 10th year for the club, during which time they have gone from about five members to becoming the largest club on CCA’s campus. This is Sofia’s second year competing and Aria’s first year and first tournament. They teamed up for the League #1-A tourney in the Novice Parliamentary division. The tournament also featured teams competing in the Public Forum division.

Parliamentary debate (Parli) is extemporaneous debating on topics that change from debate to debate. There are two speakers per team, and two teams in a debate. Contestants debate a wide variety of topics drawn from current events, contemporary culture, domestic and international issues, politics and philosophy. Resolutions fall under three broad categories of Fact in which teams debate the factuality of a given statement, Value in which both sides debate which value should be upheld, and Policy in which the proposition offers a plan regarding the resolution given and the opposition must debate the merits of the proposition’s stance. Topics are announced merely 20 minutes before the beginning of each debate. Students may conduct research during this designated preparation time only, and are not permitted to use any materials prepared prior to the announcement of the topic.

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

New Carlsbad development forces Mas Fina Cantina to close

CARLSBAD, Calif. — This week the Carlsbad community is saying goodbyes to a popular bar in the area. "No one leaves, no one quits, it's just a magical place," said employee Richard VanDyke. Mas Fina Cantina has been open in Carlsbad Village for more than 20 years. This week...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Epic Riverwalk Project Kicks Off in Mission Valley

A massive $3 billion project that will reshape a large swath of the western portion of Mission Valley is starting construction. When completed, the Riverwalk project will include a new trolley stop and town square, bike and walking paths, 4,300 homes, 152,000 square feet of retail space, one million square feet of offices, and 100 acres of parks including a 60-acre regional park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Mesa, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
La Mesa, CA
Education
Local
California Education
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Vista to Open Safe Parking

A San Diego County $65,000 grant will help the City of Vista fund a Safe Parking program to provide parking spaces for community members experiencing homelessness as a place to safely park their vehicles or RV for the night. The City anticipates opening the 25-vehicle safe parking lot by spring, 2023.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cca#Parliamentary Debate#Highschool#Canyon Crest Academy#Cca Speech Debate#Public Forum
cohaitungchi.com

The Top Kid-Friendly Beaches In San Diego

Whether you’re there on a romantic getaway or for an unforgettable family vacation, San Diego is a warm, welcoming destination of choice. But if you do have children with you, finding a fun, safe, family-friendly beach will be a top priority. And while you certainly won’t find any beaches in the county that forbid children, these San Diego County beaches happen to be especially family-friendly.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

Crushed Ready To Bring All-Day Brunch To San Diego's North Park

Nearly a year after taking over the space previously occupied by Swami's Cafe in San Diego's North Park, Crushed will open later this week with an all-day-brunch menu and mimosa flights. Crushed is a beach-themed, all-day brunch restaurant founded in October 2014 by brother-and-sister duo Andrew & Amy Ballester. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid in DART mission

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday, Sept. 26 at 9:14 p.m. NASA made history by deliberately crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid in humanity’s first attempt at redirecting a celestial body. The spacecraft is roughly the size of a school bus and has been titled DART, or NASA’s Double...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Times

Del Mar, CA
541
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Community news and features about Del Mar, in coastal northern San Diego County.

 https://www.delmartimes.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy