With Tropical Storm Ian heading for Florida, DeSantis extends emergency declaration to all 67 counties

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida as major hurricane — a Category 3 or Category 4 storm. The storm strengthened rapidly into a Category 2 storm on Monday and continued its path toward the Florida Gulf Coast, striking Cuba as a Category 3 on Tuesday morning.
Ian strengthened into a hurricane overnight and is continuing on its path toward the Florida Gulf Coast as of the morning of Monday, Sept. 26. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia...
The last storm tracking from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Storm Ian shifting west as it approaches Florida's Gulf coast, with a possible landfall in the Big Bend area, near Tallahassee. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and evacuation zones?. For information for...
