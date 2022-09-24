CA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3 Evening

7-6-9

(seven, six, nine)

Daily 3 Midday

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

Daily 4

8-8-5-2

(eight, eight, five, two)

Daily Derby

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:46.32

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 46.32)

Estimated jackpot: $118,000

Fantasy 5

05-08-15-28-32

(five, eight, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $529,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Powerball

03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000

SuperLotto Plus

06-12-21-23-36, Mega Ball: 7

(six, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-six; Mega Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $28,000,000

IN THIS ARTICLE
