CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3 Evening
7-6-9
(seven, six, nine)
Daily 3 Midday
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
Daily 4
8-8-5-2
(eight, eight, five, two)
Daily Derby
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:46.32
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 46.32)
Estimated jackpot: $118,000
Fantasy 5
05-08-15-28-32
(five, eight, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $529,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
SuperLotto Plus
06-12-21-23-36, Mega Ball: 7
(six, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-six; Mega Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000,000
