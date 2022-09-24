Read full article on original website
Polygon
What is Polygon wearing in Splatoon 3?
Splatoon is always all about fashion, and Splatoon 3 is no exception. Whether you’re wearing your gear for style or for stats, everyone’s Inklings and Octolings look different, as there are many options and styles to pick from. Obviously, we had to rope together Polygon’s Splatoon 3 players...
dotesports.com
When does the Splatfest event end?￼
Earlier this month, Nintendo revealed the dates for the first official Splatfest event for Splatoon 3. The main difference from the previous editions is the implementation of the three-team system: players can choose between Team Gear, Team Grab, and Team Fun based on what they would take with them to a deserted island.
dotesports.com
Who’s winning Team Gear vs. Grub vs. Fun Splatfest in Splatoon 3?
Splatoon 3’s first official Splatfest is here, having players choose between Team Gear, Team Grub, and Team Fun throughout the weekend to see who will come out on top. Though playing Splatfest, players will participate in unique matches and be able to rank up their Catalog Level 1.2x faster than usual. It is also a way to gain a lot of money and enjoy one of the game’s biggest events of the month.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock All The Beta Rewards
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is well into its second beta weekend. Despite the game's price tag initially enraging players, it looks like enough people pre-ordered "Modern Warfare 2" to fill up more than a few servers (via Steam Charts). While players have battled it out in many different modes, they have also leveled up, giving them access to new guns and equipment available in the beta. A level cap increase came with the second weekend, allowing gamers to unlock even more goodies.
The Reader Informs The Paper That Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Will Be The Last Major Nintendo Switch Game And That It Was Used To Advertise The Switch 2
I excitedly anticipated this week’s Nintendo Direct while knowing there would likely be little information. If the games aren’t scheduled to be released until the next year, Nintendo shouldn’t spend much time discussing them. Instead, they announced their name and the release date a few minutes later. In truth, I could have seen them doing only the name, so I’m somewhat pleased.
The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
Nier Automata anime Ver.1.1a debuts in January 2023
"When I actually heard about making an anime version, I thought, ‘What? This late?'"
dotesports.com
When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta end?
It’s been a fun couple of weekends for Call of Duty fans at the end of September. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t drop until Oct. 28, the beta has been accessible for the last two weekends and gamers all around the world have been sliding, dolphin diving, and sprinting headfirst into the new entry in the long-standing FPS franchise.
dotesports.com
Tricolor Battles don’t seem to be working for the majority of Splatoon 3 Splatfest users
Today is the final day for Splatoon 3′s first official Splatfest, with Team Fun slightly in the lead over Team Gear as we reach the halfway point. With the event into its final few hours, many players were excited to finally get into Tricolor Battles—but it seems like Nintendo has other ideas.
dotesports.com
Splatoon 3 now puts stats directly on your iOS or Android home screen
Splatoon 3 arrived on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9, with fans rejoicing as the third installment in the franchise not only lived up to expectations but exceeded them. Nintendo has now added a feature for players who have the Switch Online mobile app installed on their mobile devices. The Nintendo app allows users to add widgets from Splatoon 3 onto the main menus of their phones.
dotesports.com
Two classic Guilty Gear titles are getting rollback netcode updates
Guilty Gear fans have had nothing but wins over the last year and Arc System Works is adding two more to the tally by updating two classic titles with rollback netcode. After almost a full year of these rollback updates, ArcSys is finally bringing improved online performance to Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator and Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, two of the most-requested titles for this update.
dotesports.com
DNF Duel is getting a big balance update, but what does that mean for DLC?
Right before Top 8 at CEOtaku, Neople and Nexon confirmed that a big update is coming to DNF Duel this December, though it won’t be the DLC content everyone has been waiting for just yet. Fighting games in the modern era of game development are almost always released with...
Enough with the Cities: Skylines DLC, give us a sequel already
As much as I love this renowned city builder, it's time for a colossal change. I'll always have a soft spot for Cities: Skylines. Seven years after its initial release it still stands as one of the most comprehensive city builders of all time. And while I'm still enamoured with its endless detailing, horky borky intersections, and traffic flow brainbusters, it's about time Colossal Order brought us a Cities: Skylines sequel.
dotesports.com
When does the Fortnite birthday event end?
Fortnite’s fifth birthday celebration event started this past weekend and players are already sinking their teeth into the plethora of birthday-themed quests, cosmetics, and shenanigans the game has to offer. But the part isn’t lasting for long. Today is the last full day of the Fortnite birthday event,...
dotesports.com
Buffs to off-meta builds slated for League Patch 12.19
Riot Games previewed buffs to a number of “outlier champions,” and more excitingly, an unspecified number of “off-meta builds,” in League of Legends‘ upcoming Patch 12.19. The changes were previewed by lead designer on League’s balance team Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison in a tweet today....
dotesports.com
LCK at Worlds 2022: Can Korea return to former Worlds glory?
Just like the LPL, the LCK is among the few privileged League of Legends regions that can send four teams to the 2022 World Championship. After winning all Worlds tournaments from 2013 to 2018, the LCK lost its streak to the rising Chinese teams. Since then, DAMWON has been the only team to stop the LPL’s recent dominance in 2020. In 2021, DWG KIA were about to repeat their success, but were later stopped by the Chinese representative EDward Gaming in one of the most hard-fought finals in recent history.
dotesports.com
A VALORANT fan’s guide to watching League Worlds 2022
It’s been over a week and the empty feeling in your heart is still there; you miss professional VALORANT. The offseason is exciting in its own special way as you meticulously track the movements of some of your favorite North American and EMEA players, but nothing compares to the excitement that exuded from Champions 2022.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
dotesports.com
Apex Legends bug has Pathfinder players reaching for the stars
Apex Legends has yet another amusing bug that’ll keep players’ experiences at an all-time high. Since the game’s release in 2019, there’s been a series of entertaining bugs that’ll tickle your funny bone, from bugs that make characters overpowered to just plain unplayable. Pathfinder has...
dotesports.com
Cloud9, Team Liquid, and FURIA book their spots in the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs
The final matches of Counter Strike’s ESL Pro League season 16 group stages have completed and Group D gave fans no surprises. Team Liquid and FURIA have progressed to the playoffs with the CIS Cloud9 roster topping the group and paving their way to the quarterfinals. Team Liquid needed this win to cement their way into the playoffs and, fortunately for the North American squad, they were successful, beating Cloud9 with a 2-0 scoreline.
