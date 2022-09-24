ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

KFOX 14

Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Shower and storm activity return to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see slight threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will be most common through morning commute, leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity will remain...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 25th through Oct. 1st

EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane closed. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano right lane closed. Gateway West at Piedras underpass left shoulder closed. Thursday, September 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Loop 375 (Border) eastbound between Midway and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

People identified after theft reported in Vinton

VINTON, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported theft in Vinton Monday morning. The incident was reported near Doniphan Road and Vinton Road near the Rio Grande around 10:55 a.m. Officials said the property that was stolen was recovered and said...
VINTON, TX
KFOX 14

Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 at Anthony closes all lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 east and Interstate 10 west at Anthony were closed after a semi-truck jackknifed Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A second crash happened in the area, our crews witnessed a vehicle driving into a ditch. The...
ANTHONY, TX
