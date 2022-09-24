Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
VIDEO: Parents, coaches involved in big brawl at El Paso youth football games
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two friendly youth football games in El Paso turned violent over the weekend. It wasn't the young players who got in the fight but rather the adult coaches and parents. Some question whether there should be security and safety protocols are the games. The...
KFOX 14
Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
KFOX 14
El Paso pets participate in a 3k walk and run along with their owners
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today El Paso pets and owners participated in a free dog friendly 3k walk and run hosted by Live Active El Paso in partnership with Animal Services. Those who attended got the chance to run and walk alongside each other at the Westside Community...
KFOX 14
Shower and storm activity return to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see slight threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will be most common through morning commute, leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity will remain...
KFOX 14
Man accused of shooting man with rifle at east El Paso bar allegedly picked up casings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing another man outside the 10-4 Oyster bar in east El Paso allegedly picked up the spent casing before fleeing, the arrest affidavit states. A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 25th through Oct. 1st
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway right lane closed. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano right lane closed. Gateway West at Piedras underpass left shoulder closed. Thursday, September 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Loop 375 (Border) eastbound between Midway and...
KFOX 14
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
KFOX 14
People identified after theft reported in Vinton
VINTON, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported theft in Vinton Monday morning. The incident was reported near Doniphan Road and Vinton Road near the Rio Grande around 10:55 a.m. Officials said the property that was stolen was recovered and said...
KFOX 14
NMSU student's former manager describes what she was like before her death
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. KFOX14 spoke with Rueda's former...
KFOX 14
El Paso County denies paying for legal fees in DA Yvonne Rosales' removal case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners Court discussed legal representation and fees for District Attorney Yvonne Rosales who was served a citation Monday to be removed from office. Rosales requested for El Paso County to pay for legal fees in a civil case where defense attorney...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA's office responds to defense before recusal hearing for state judge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse the judge assigned to the state trial for Patrick Crusius is scheduled for Tuesday. On Monday, Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, filed a response to the defense's comments following the postponed recusal hearing that happened September 19.
KFOX 14
Semi-truck jackknifes on I-10 at Anthony closes all lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Interstate 10 east and Interstate 10 west at Anthony were closed after a semi-truck jackknifed Monday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. A second crash happened in the area, our crews witnessed a vehicle driving into a ditch. The...
KFOX 14
CBP officers find Mexican man previously deported hidden beneath truck at port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing disrupted a human smuggling attempt when they found a man hidden underneath the flatbed of a pickup truck on Sunday. CBP officers encountered a 45-year-old man U.S. citizen who arrived...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces considering to remove restrictions between dispensaries and residential areas
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The city of Las Cruces is considering removing the requirement for cannabis businesses to keep a 300 foot distance between other cannabis shops and single family residential areas. KFOX14 spoke with Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima who told us the city proposed to eliminate...
