UVU Wrestling announces 2022-2023 Schedule

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley wrestling coach Greg Williams has announced the 2022-2023 schedule. The Wolverines will host four Big 12 duals this year, with Air Force, Iowa State, Northern Colorado, and Northern Iowa visiting Orem. "We are excited about this year's schedule. Our wrestlers will have many opportunities...
OREM, UT
gouvu.com

Utah Valley to compete at Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic

The Utah Valley University women's golf team will continue fall play in the Centennial State this week as the team will compete in the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic, Sept.26-27, at Ptarmigan Country Club in Fort Collins, Colorado. Tournament Format. The 11-team field will be participating in a 54-hole collegiate...
OREM, UT
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 7 in Coaches Poll

Yea I’m surprised that we are ahead of a lot of teams that are 4-0. 7th in the list is pretty high for a team that hasn’t really done anything yet. The Baylor game is going to change all that one way or another.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Wade Watkins Interim Vice President for NOC Stillwater.

Northern Oklahoma College has announced Wade Watkins is the interim Vice President for NOC Stillwater. NOC President Dr. Clark Harris said, “Wade Watkins brings excellent administrative and teaching experience to the interim role of Vice President for NOC Stillwater, and he brings a passion for the NOC/OSU Gateway program. We are fortunate to have him serve in this interim role, as we work to maintain and strengthen our collaborative relationships with our educational partners.”
STILLWATER, OK
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City and Stillwater High Schools Combined Fall Concert is Tuesday

The Ponca City Symphony Orchestra will once again unite with the Stillwater High School Philharmonic Strings in their annual combined Fall Concert on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 pm. This free concert will be held in the Stillwater Public Schools Performing Arts Center, 1224 North Husband Street, Stillwater. Stillwater High...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper

Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Kiss The Pig Final Standings As Of Sept. 26, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY - In total, our viewers have raised $5,765.12 for News 9's Kiss the Pig Challenge, all of which is going towards Sunbeam Family Services. Our nightside team received the most money, which means Karl, David, Amanda and Colby will Kiss The Pig.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KAKE TV

I-35 reopens in northern Oklahoma after fatal crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KAKE) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reopened I-35 following a large and fiery crash that killed at least one person. The crash shut down I-35 near Tonkawa for several hours Tuesday while crews put out the flames and investigated the crash. Troopers say a large grass...
TONKAWA, OK
Ponca City News

Pickens Museum puts monumental sculpture on display in Ponca City

Body “Osage Warrior in the Enemy Camp” was commissioned by Pickens Museum and is on temporary display for the next few weeks at 2401 Coppercreek in Ponca City. “I invite the public to drive by and see it,” says Hugh Pickens, Executive Director of Pickens Museum. “You can get out of your car and come over next to it if you wish to take photos but for safety reasons, please stay off the trailer.”
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City’s 39th Annual Oktoberfest is This weekend

Ponca City Oktoberfest will be held this weekend on the grounds of the historic Marland Mansion. The festival will run October 1, 10:00 am to 7:00 pm and October 2, 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. A number of talented local musicians will perform live from the Ponca City stage on...
PONCA CITY, OK
KWCH.com

At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: At least one person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, near Tonkawa, in Noble County, Oklahoma. A grass fire is to blame for reduced visibility that led to the crash the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said involved several semis, motor homes and passenger vehicles.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK

