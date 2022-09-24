Read full article on original website
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, SEPT, 27. NOTE: Stats are gathered from information submitted by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if any stats are incorrect, ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played through Sept. 26.
Bergen Catholic senior defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell clapped and screamed for his teammates to keep their heads up after a 31-7 home loss to NJ.com’s No. 3 team in Don Bosco Prep. It’s the largest defeat the No. 1 Crusaders have suffered since a 34-7 road loss to St. Peter’s Prep in 2018.
The ball slid across the grass at Oak Knoll as the last few seconds of a 4-0 win ran off on Monday. And, at that time, the game might as well have been over with no real motivation to put forth anymore energy. But that’s not how sophomore Riley Cross...
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
The 2022 season has reached its fifth week, meaning many redshirts will be burned this weekend. At Rutgers, there are 24 redshirt-eligible players who have four appearances under their belt through the first four week of the campaigns, meaning an appearance against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday burns their redshirt for the year.
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
While it has not been the best 10 days for the Pennington boys soccer team, the Red Hawks always get up to face national power St. Benedict’s, no matter how they are playing. Saturday was no exception. The Gray Bees, who came in ranked number 2 in the nation,...
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Junior quarterback Micah Ford threw two touchdown passes (his third and fourth of 2022) and ran for two others (his 11th and 12th) and No. 10 Toms River North remained nearly unstoppable on offense with a 42-7 victory over Long Branch in Long Branch Saturday. Toms River North improved to...
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
There were numerous possibilities as to how Saturday afternoon’s Essex County showdown between Seton Hall Prep and Irvington would go. But with Irvington featuring two defensive backs committed to Power Five schools, expecting four touchdown passes from Liam Londergan is not what most had in mind. Yet that’s exactly...
Alexander Holtz’s player stock reached a crescendo at training camp. The speedy, top Devils prospect put his quick skating, goal-scoring and playmaking abilities on display this week and looks to be trending toward a regular NHL roster spot. Holtz has been playing alongside star center Jack Hughes and newcomer Ondrej Palat since last Thursday, which has netted him both an extra boost and praise from his teammates.
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
Due to a combination back problems and mental health issues, Ben Simmons didn’t play a single NBA game last season and ended up as the butt of jokes -- and harsh criticism -- around the NBA. “Ben Simmons might be the weakest, most pathetic excuse for a professional athlete...
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
