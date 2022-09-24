Read full article on original website
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Donovan Catholic earns victory
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Monmouth County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Sept. 27
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, SEPT, 27. NOTE: Stats are gathered from information submitted by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if any stats are incorrect, ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played through Sept. 26.
Boys soccer: Union County Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Football player airlifted after injuring neck during game in Holmdel, NJ
A neck injury suffered by a high school player on Friday is the latest heart-wrenching moment of a particularly grim football season across the state. It was the latest injury of a football player during the same week that a Linden High School died after suffering a game-related injury. Aaron...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’
Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
Will Devils’ Alexander Holtz crack the NHL roster this season? Jack Hughes says ‘that’s the plan’
Alexander Holtz’s player stock reached a crescendo at training camp. The speedy, top Devils prospect put his quick skating, goal-scoring and playmaking abilities on display this week and looks to be trending toward a regular NHL roster spot. Holtz has been playing alongside star center Jack Hughes and newcomer Ondrej Palat since last Thursday, which has netted him both an extra boost and praise from his teammates.
Devils’ Nico Hischier will undergo tests Tuesday after exiting 1st preseason game vs. Canadiens due to cramping
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
N.J. high school football player airlifted to hospital after suffering apparent spinal injury during game
Aaron Van Trease, a senior football player at St. John Vianney, came out of surgery Saturday morning after sustaining an apparent spinal injury in a Friday night game against Manasquan, according to his head coach. The injury to Van Trease, a quarterback and safety at Vianney, came three plays into...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
Rutgers redshirt tracker: Which Scarlet Knights could burn redshirt vs. Ohio State?
The 2022 season has reached its fifth week, meaning many redshirts will be burned this weekend. At Rutgers, there are 24 redshirt-eligible players who have four appearances under their belt through the first four week of the campaigns, meaning an appearance against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday burns their redshirt for the year.
After year of taunts and insults, Nets’ star Ben Simmons is ready to start the season, says ‘Big 3′ looks ‘incredible’
Due to a combination back problems and mental health issues, Ben Simmons didn’t play a single NBA game last season and ended up as the butt of jokes -- and harsh criticism -- around the NBA. “Ben Simmons might be the weakest, most pathetic excuse for a professional athlete...
How to watch New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils (9/27/22) | FREE live stream, time, TV, ticket info for Devils preseason game
The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders in a preseason game on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 (9/27/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Local cord-cutting fans can watch every Devils game on MSG or MSGSN –– including Tuesday’s vs. the Islanders –– via a subscription to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which have free trials. If you choose DirecTV Stream, the “choice package” ($89.99/mo.) carries MSG Network. If you want a new TV provider, Verizon Fios and DIRECTV both carry MSG Network. Out-of-market fans can watch the game via ESPN+.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation
A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge reacts to getting walked with game on the line
TORONTO — Yes, Aaron Judge was still chasing Roger Maris. But the Yankees slugger was also chasing a victory, and he was disappointed that the Blue Jays walked him in the 10th inning in a big spot before the Bombers lost walk-off style, 3-2, at the Rogers Centre on Monday night.
