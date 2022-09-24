OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky Lines
03-07-10-16-17-23-27-32
(three, seven, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $54,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Megabucks
04-19-27-35-36-43
(four, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $6,500,000
Pick 4 10PM
7-8-1-5
(seven, eight, one, five)
Pick 4 1PM
2-2-3-6
(two, two, three, six)
Pick 4 4PM
3-4-7-5
(three, four, seven, five)
Pick 4 7PM
3-9-2-4
(three, nine, two, four)
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
Win for Life
18-37-62-64
(eighteen, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four)
