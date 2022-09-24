OR Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky Lines

03-07-10-16-17-23-27-32

(three, seven, ten, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000

Megabucks

04-19-27-35-36-43

(four, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $6,500,000

Pick 4 10PM

7-8-1-5

(seven, eight, one, five)

Pick 4 1PM

2-2-3-6

(two, two, three, six)

Pick 4 4PM

3-4-7-5

(three, four, seven, five)

Pick 4 7PM

3-9-2-4

(three, nine, two, four)

Powerball

03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000

Win for Life

18-37-62-64

(eighteen, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four)

