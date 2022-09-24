ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Monmouth County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26

Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hackensack, NJ
Sports
City
Hackensack, NJ
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap

Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
LYNDHURST, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Bergen Tech Boys#Bergen Tech 2 1
NJ.com

Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’

Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

How to watch New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils (9/27/22) | FREE live stream, time, TV, ticket info for Devils preseason game

The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders in a preseason game on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 (9/27/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Local cord-cutting fans can watch every Devils game on MSG or MSGSN –– including Tuesday’s vs. the Islanders –– via a subscription to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which have free trials. If you choose DirecTV Stream, the “choice package” ($89.99/mo.) carries MSG Network. If you want a new TV provider, Verizon Fios and DIRECTV both carry MSG Network. Out-of-market fans can watch the game via ESPN+.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy