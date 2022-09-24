Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Donovan Catholic earns victory
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Monmouth County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Sept. 27
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, SEPT, 27. NOTE: Stats are gathered from information submitted by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if any stats are incorrect, ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played through Sept. 26.
Boys soccer: Union County Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
National No. 2 St. Benedict’s knocks off Pennington to set up national title match
While it has not been the best 10 days for the Pennington boys soccer team, the Red Hawks always get up to face national power St. Benedict’s, no matter how they are playing. Saturday was no exception. The Gray Bees, who came in ranked number 2 in the nation,...
Football: Londergan’s 4 TD passes lift No. 15 Seton Hall Prep over No. 8 Irvington
There were numerous possibilities as to how Saturday afternoon’s Essex County showdown between Seton Hall Prep and Irvington would go. But with Irvington featuring two defensive backs committed to Power Five schools, expecting four touchdown passes from Liam Londergan is not what most had in mind. Yet that’s exactly...
Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’
Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
Playing with heavy hearts: Linden HS football team dedicates game to fallen teammate
The football team at Linden High School was back on the field Saturday for the first time since teammate Xavier McClain died of a head injury suffered two weeks ago.
Devils’ Nico Hischier will undergo tests Tuesday after exiting 1st preseason game vs. Canadiens due to cramping
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
This N.J. cafe is the No. 1 place to eat bingsoo, according to Yelp reviewers
North Jersey, more specifically the Fort Lee and Palisades Park area, is the prime destination for Korean barbecue. And now it is home to the best bingsoo in the state, according to Yelp reviewers. Cafe Leah in Palisades Park has been serving the community with its specialty coffee drinks, bubble...
How to watch New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils (9/27/22) | FREE live stream, time, TV, ticket info for Devils preseason game
The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders in a preseason game on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 (9/27/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Local cord-cutting fans can watch every Devils game on MSG or MSGSN –– including Tuesday’s vs. the Islanders –– via a subscription to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which have free trials. If you choose DirecTV Stream, the “choice package” ($89.99/mo.) carries MSG Network. If you want a new TV provider, Verizon Fios and DIRECTV both carry MSG Network. Out-of-market fans can watch the game via ESPN+.
After year of taunts and insults, Nets’ star Ben Simmons is ready to start the season, says ‘Big 3′ looks ‘incredible’
Due to a combination back problems and mental health issues, Ben Simmons didn’t play a single NBA game last season and ended up as the butt of jokes -- and harsh criticism -- around the NBA. “Ben Simmons might be the weakest, most pathetic excuse for a professional athlete...
