5 Things to Watch in the Ducks’ Preseason Opener
The Anaheim Ducks kick off their preseason on Sunday afternoon at the Tucson Convention Center against the Arizona Coyotes. With 64 players invited to camp, there are storylines aplenty and still many decisions to make in terms of sorting out the starting lineup and building team chemistry and identity. The...
6 Canucks That Impressed in First Preseason Games
Vancouver Canucks hockey is officially back as the team played two split-squad games Sunday night against the Calgary Flames. Although they dropped both contests, there were positives to draw from each game. Here are six players, three from each game, that stood out. Vasily Podkolzin. Playing on a line with...
3 Kraken Players To Watch During The 2022-23 Preseason
Hockey is back, sort of. The Seattle Kraken play their first preseason game of the 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Sept. 26, against the Edmonton Oilers. Last season versus their Alberta-based divisional foes, Seattle went 1-2, scoring nine goals while allowing 13. While most of the opening night roster looks set, there are still battles going on in the form of who will be this team’s 12th forward and seventh defenceman, as well as which players will be the first call-ups if injuries hit. Here are three players to keep an eye on this preseason as they fight for their roles within the Kraken organization.
3 Observations From Lightning’s 2022 Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Lightning have started training camp and are preparing for their first preseason contests, back-to-back games with the Carolina Hurricanes. In this training camp, the team’s primary task will be to figure out how some new additions and returning veterans can successfully step into new roles. The...
3 Takeaways from Islanders Preseason Loss to Rangers
The New York Islanders kicked off the 2022-23 NHL preseason with a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It’s difficult to glean anything definitive from the first game of the preseason with two teams of mixed rosters combining prospects and NHL veterans, but there were a few concerning moments for the Islanders that may have some fans worried following an uneventful offseason.
5 Devils Takeaways From Preseason Win vs. Canadiens
It’s been a minute since writing a takeaways post, but the 2022-23 preseason got underway last night for the New Jersey Devils. They traveled to Montreal to take on the Canadiens and came away with a 2-1 victory to open up exhibition games. Here are five takeaways from last night’s win ahead of a tilt against the New York Islanders at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 2022 Preseason Opener vs. Maple Leafs
The Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off the 2022-23 preseason on Saturday with two “split-squad” games. The first featured newcomers such as Alex Debrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot, while the second had the top forward line from the 2021-22 season. The Senators lost the first...
Maple Leafs’ Malgin Could Be Solution at Second-Line Left Wing
Of all the question marks surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs one that seems to be drawing the ire of Leafs Nation is who will play alongside John Tavares and William Nylander on the second line. There have been a few names in particular swirling around as possibilities to slide into...
Kraken Prospect Report: Ville Petman
The 2022-23 NHL preseason is underway, and Ville Petman is one of the Seattle Kraken prospects who is looking to stand out from the pack. They signed the Finnish forward back in June, and he’ll likely be joining their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Coachella Valley Firebirds. The...
Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson
Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
2023 NHL Draft: Baracchini’s Top 32 Preseason Rankings
The start of the 2022-23 hockey season is already underway. While the NHL season is just around the corner, those looking to make a name for themselves for the 2023 NHL Draft are already into the swing of things for their draft year. The 2022 NHL Draft was definitely interesting...
BRUINS/FLYERS GO TOE-TO-TOE IN A PAIR OF FIGHTS DURING PRE-SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.
Dylan Holloway Making Early Impression In Pre-Season For Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers got their first pre-season game in the books and the team pulled out an impressive 4-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams had similar looks as about six or seven NHL regulars dressed with about a dozen or so players on each side who had NHL games on their resumes. But, it was the play of Dylan Holloway from the Oilers that stood out. He was easily the best player on the ice from either side as he continues to impress in games that matter.
3 Canadiens Who Could Be Traded Before the Season Starts
The Montreal Canadiens have started their training camp and preseason games this week. So far in the rookie tournament and the multiple intrasquad scrimmages they have played, there have been a few young players outplaying the veterans and working hard for a spot on the opening night roster. For them to make the team, however, there needs to be some room made.
3 Issues the Devils Must Address to Reach 2023 Postseason
“I think we can surprise. I do believe we have a good team, and I’m excited if we stay all healthy to see how dangerous we can be.”. Those words were said by New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier during an interview with Tom Gulitti of NHL.com this summer. The Devils had a busy offseason and general manager Tom Fitzgerald improved his roster, at least on paper. It is no secret that it is going to be difficult for his team to make the playoffs this spring. As fans know, the Metropolitan Division is arguably the toughest in the NHL and the addition of Johnny Gaudreau and the emergence of Igor Shesterkin have not helped matters. While injuries are part of the game, and every team deals with them, New Jersey can only hope they won’t be as plagued as they were last season.
Flames Prospects With the Most to Prove in 2022-23
It’s almost that time of year; hockey season is right around the corner and training camps are well underway. While there will be a multitude of fresh faces in town in new draft picks, trade acquisitions and signings such as Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar, and Jonathan Huberdeau, there will also be many familiar faces trying to stand out to Flames management.
Wild’s Dumba, Greenway & Fleury Need to Have Bounce Back Seasons
As the Minnesota Wild’s season draws near, the team will be working on a few things to improve on after last season’s disappointing finish. Most of the team is returning with a few key holes to fill over the offseason, but they seem to have it all figured out.
Winnipeg Jets Early Training Camp Takeaways
The Winnipeg Jets have officially begun training camp and have had three days of practices ahead of their first preseason game on Sunday. Veterans are getting their legs back, certain players on the “bubble” are thriving, and the mood surrounding the team seems positive despite locker-room dynamic concerns.
Canadiens’ Owen Beck Earns ELC But Should be Returned to OHL
Montreal Canadiens’ main training camp is now underway, and there have already been cuts from the 74-man roster. The Habs begin a series of eight pre-season games designed to cut the roster down to 23 players. In the meantime, it gives NHL hopefuls and prospects time to make themselves seen and show their progression.
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Flames, Golden Knights
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it sounds like the St. Louis Blues are kicking tires on a trade for defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Meanwhile, there is some thought that the impasse between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Rasmus Sandin might be coming to an end. The Calgary Flames may have...
