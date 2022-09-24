Read full article on original website
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Breathtaking new Avatar 2 footage shown behind closed doors at D23
We've got the lowdown on the six new Avatar: The Way of the Water scenes shown at D23. New footage for Avatar: The Way of Water has been unveiled behind closed doors at D23 – and Total Film was on the ground in our 3D glasses to catch it on the big screen.
Digital Trends
Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released
If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A hefty box office bomb that eventually turned a profit impales the streaming charts
It sums up the pandemic era in a nutshell that one of the year’s best and most widely-acclaimed movies ended up flopping at the box office, only to eventually turn a profit almost five months after its initial release by virtue of strong on-demand and home video sales. At the time, though, Robert Eggers must have been in a state of despair that The Northman never took off.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
epicstream.com
10 Best Harem Anime to Watch in 2022
The harem genre in anime is gaining steam, and from the vast catalog, we have selected the best harem anime you can watch in 2022. Before we list the shows, let’s find out more about the harem genre. What Is Harem Anime?. As the name suggests, in a harem...
4 Horror Movies We’re Excited to Stream in October 2022
Get ready for some chills and thrills! Here are four horror movies we're excited to stream in October of 2022.
Collider
Adolescence and Intergalactic Mayhem Collides in the 'Kids Vs. Aliens' Teaser [Exclusive]
Ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, Collider is thrilled to share the first-look teaser trailer for Kids Vs. Aliens, an upcoming sci-fi horror film from director Jason Eisener (Hobo with a Shotgun, Dark Side of the Ring). RLJE Films will release the film In Theaters, on Demand, and Digital in early 2023 with a Shudder release to follow later in the year. Fantastic Fest 2022 is hosted in Austin, Texas, and is the largest genre film festival that specializes in fantasy, sci-fi, and all things horror.
Digital Trends
The sci-fi horror cult classic Cube is the brainy Saw film you need to see
25 years ago, on September 9, 1997, Cube premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie centers on a small group of strangers who wake up trapped in a giant cube…connected to other cubes…making up one gigantic cube. Adding to the tension is that some of the cubes are rigged with traps and only a mathematical formula derived from the room numbers can reveal which rooms are and aren’t safe. Sadism, mystery, claustrophobia, and paranoia combine, creating a surprisingly tense, scary, and smart movie.
Polygon
Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer
The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
ComicBook
Netflix Launches Its "Streams & Screams" Hub for Halloween Horror
Netflix offers audiences a variety of horror movies and TV shows all year long, but to make everything a bit easier for subscribers, the streamer has compiled all of the best titles to get audiences in the spirit of Halloween on their new "Streams & Screams" hub. With more weeks to go until Halloween's official arrival, the streamer still has some frights in store for subscribers, so while the debut of this hub doesn't bring with it any fresh reveals of content, it does offer up viewers a different way to browse their horror offerings, thanks to unique genre categories.
Taking doomsday on the road: 'The Revivalists' imagines a post-pandemic apocalypse
Christopher Hood, in his new book 'The Revivalists,' has found light at the end of the tunnel in a post-pandemic apocalypse.
15 K-Pop B-Sides That Anybody Who Loves Music Should Be Listening To
The hidden bops of K-pop you're missing out on if you're not listening to the full albums.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Eddie and the Cruisers Free Online
Cast: Tom Berenger Michael Paré Joe Pantoliano Ellen Barkin Matthew Laurance. A television newswoman picks up the story of a 1960s rock band whose long-lost leader — Eddie Wilson — may still be alive, while searching for the missing tapes of the band's never-released album. Is Eddie...
New Smile trailer promises relentless jump scares and nightmarish grins in "gnarly" new horror movie
This R-rated flick is threatening to freak out even the most hardened of genre fans
The Verge
Gudetama the lazy egg looks uncomfortably real in first Netflix trailer
Gudetama is easily my favorite Sanrio character, mostly because it’s so relatable: just a little blob of egg who never wants to do anything. Same. In the upcoming Netflix series, dubbed Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, we get a glimpse at how that might look in the real world. The show sees the egg teaming up with a little chick — who considers them “siblings” — as they leave the fridge into the big wide world. In the show, Gudetama looks much more realistic than its cartoon origins, but the attitude is the same; when it says, “Why bother trying?” I felt a deep connection.
A Comic Book Creator Played a Major Part in Telling Jeffrey Dahmer's Story
Many people who were close to Jeffrey Dahmer were very unlucky — some were blamed for the serial killer’s actions, others were ignored and forgotten, and the unluckiest were murdered in cold blood. But John “Derf” Backderf was one of the first people to share Dahmer’s story, which led to much of his critical success as a cartoonist and journalist.
Is the Horror Film 'Smile' Based on a Book? Details About the Chilling Flick
September is nearing its end, and you know what that means — spooky season is truly upon us. Start off the best time of the year right by catching the new Paramount Pictures horror flick Smile on Sept. 30th, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. However, before you do, let's...
