Netflix offers audiences a variety of horror movies and TV shows all year long, but to make everything a bit easier for subscribers, the streamer has compiled all of the best titles to get audiences in the spirit of Halloween on their new "Streams & Screams" hub. With more weeks to go until Halloween's official arrival, the streamer still has some frights in store for subscribers, so while the debut of this hub doesn't bring with it any fresh reveals of content, it does offer up viewers a different way to browse their horror offerings, thanks to unique genre categories.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO