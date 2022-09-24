Read full article on original website
Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
FIFA・
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left with face full of blood in Portugal’s clash vs. Czech Republic
Not much is going right for Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Not only is he struggling to find minutes with Manchester United, but the striker can’t even catch a break with Portugal. In Saturday’s clash with the Czech Republic in Nations League action, Ronaldo went up for a header and...
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
FOX Sports
Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League
On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
Denmark vs France live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
France know they need to produce a good performance as they head to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday, with relegation still a possibility.Didier Deschamps’ side are only a point ahead of Austria heading into the final round of fixtures, following their 2-0 win over them earlier this week.Denmark on the other hand are still aiming to top Group A1; they are one point behind Croatia and have the confidence which comes from having already beaten France earlier in the group.With both these nations set to feature at the World Cup it’s the last meaningful fixture for both before...
BBC
Scotland 'not short of issues' before Ukraine decider in Nations League
Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45. Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he's "not short of issues" before Tuesday's Nations League decider...
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Bloody Injury But Portugal Win Big Thanks To His Man United Co-Stars
Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes were the stars of the show against the Czech Republic.
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique admits Spain tactical plans have shifted since initial call-up last week
Luis Enrique is a polarising figure in Spain and it was no surprise that after a disappointing defeat to Switzerland, heavy criticism was incoming. Now La Roja face a must-win fixture in Braga, Portugal, where only victory over their Iberian neighbours will see them through to the semi-finals of the Nations League.
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
FOX Sports
Araujo denies surgery prioritises Barcelona over Uruguay
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo has defended his decision to undergo thigh surgery on Wednesday at the likely expense of missing the World Cup. Araujo was injured on Uruguay duty against Iran last Friday. He returned to Barcelona and was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his right thigh.
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Spain live stream: UEFA Nations League prediction, TV channel, how to watch Ronaldo online, odds
Portugal host Spain on Tuesday with a two-point lead in UEFA Nations League A Group 2 knowing that a draw will send them into the final phase. The Portuguese lead the Spanish after Switzerland beat Luis Enrique's men 2-1 in Zaragoza and the pair drew last time out ahead of this meeting. A 4-0 win in Prague means that Fernando Santos' men must be considered favorites to progress.
Nations League: Spain seeks elusive win in Portugal
MADRID (AP) — Coach Luis Enrique tried to stay optimistic about Spain’s chances of advancing in the Nations League following a disappointing home loss to Switzerland. After all, La Roja can still secure a spot in the finals with a win in Portugal on Tuesday. “We see it...
Italy Qualify For UEFA Nations League Finals As Gianluigi Donnarumma Halts Hungary
Italy finally have something to celebrate in 2022.
Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup
BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
