What TV channel is Washington football game today? Free live stream, odds, time, how to watch Huskies vs Stanford online (9/24/2022)

Aurora sends shoplifters to jailDavid HeitzAurora, CO
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
How to Find Best Restaurants in SF Bay Area (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost HereJames PatrickHalf Moon Bay, CA
Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch Sunday Night Football online (9/25/2022)
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Wilson beat San Francisco 16 times in 20 tries while with the Seattle Seahawks. The 49ers have a 31-14 record when Garoppolo starts. Kickoff is set for Sunday, September 25 at 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
Look: College Football Game Had Bizarre Delay Saturday Night
The Washington Huskies were wrapping up their fourth win of the season when the action paused for an unexpected reason. With 6:06 left in the fourth quarter, the Pac-12 showdown between Washington and Stanford stopped because a drone was flying over Husky Stadium. Officials looked up in confusion as the...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over Washington State, matchup with Stanford
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 44-41 win over Washington State and host Stanford on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference tonight to review UO’s win and looked ahead to Saturday’s game against the Cardinal. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s press conference....
Oregon Ducks have chance to be opportunistic against turnover, sack-prone Stanford: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks host the Stanford Cardinal Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) vs. Stanford (1-2, 0-2) Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Huskies Bump Up 3 Spots in AP Poll for Highest Ranking in 3 Seasons
The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25.
Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons defeat the Seattle Seahawks to earn first win
Marcus Mariota likes playing against football teams that reside in Seattle. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback had his best performance of the season and posted his first win with the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon. Mariota, with a big assist from running back Cordarelle Patterson, led the Falcons to a 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
Seattle Seahawks’ offense wakes up, but defense falls asleep in loss to the Atlanta Falcons
The Seattle Seahawks’ offense rediscovered the end zone during their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Unfortunately for Seattle, it couldn’t find the end zone when it needed to. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith’s desperation pass was intercepted deep in Atlanta territory late in the fourth quarter and...
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
Luis Castillo falters, Seattle Mariners blow 9-run lead in loss to Kansas City Royals
Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings. The Mariners stayed in the...
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Washington
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September. Highs today will comfortably warm to the low to...
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Washington’s #1 Donut (Ranked the Best in the Nation) Looks Crazy Good
Washington State's #1 Donut Shop Is A Hidden Gem Worth Finding. Who doesn't love a fresh fluffy donut? I know Homer Simpson never turns one down. There are a lot of great donut places in Washington State but a website has ranked all the donut shops in the nation and they've crowned a winner.
hackaday.com
Animated LED Arrows Point The Way
Visitors at the Garden D’Lights in Bellevue, Washington had a problem. While touring the holiday lights show, they kept straying off the path. The event organizers tried some simple LED arrows, but they were just more points of light among a sea filled with them. This is when [Eric Gunnerson] was asked to help out. He’s apparently had some experience with LED animations, even cooking up a simple descriptor language for writing animations driven by an ESP32. To make the intended path obvious, he turned to a PVC board with 50 embedded WS2812 pixels –RGB controllable LEDs. The control box was a USB power adapter and an ESP8266, very carefully waterproofed and connected to the string of pixels. The backer board is painted black, to complete the hardware. Stick around after the inevitable break, to get a look at the final.
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si
The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big bird
Dot September 26, 2022 (1:43 pm) Wondering if it’s taking a break along its migration route? Hope he/she is ok. Mark September 26, 2022 (1:49 pm) When I was a kid, you never saw pelicans at Westport. Now there are thousands of them. anonyme September 26, 2022 (2:11 pm)
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
territorysupply.com
10 Enchantingly Romantic Getaways Near Seattle, Washington
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Trade the chaotic streets of Seattle for the serenity of a romantic getaway in one of the country’s most beautiful regions. Outside of Seattle lies...
spokanepublicradio.org
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive ra
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
