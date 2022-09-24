Read full article on original website
'Rubble floating all over the place': Fiona sweeps away homes, knocks off power in eastern Canada
Fiona, now a post-tropical cyclone, made landfall in Atlantic Canada early Saturday with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain.
Tropical Storm Ian set to rapidly strengthen today with track still uncertain
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight and was expected to rapidly strengthen Sunday, growing into a potentially major hurricane in the next 48 hours and eventually hit Florida — where, exactly, remains unknown. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast continues to nudge Ian to the west, but warns the...
Hurricane Fiona could be ‘most intense storm on record’ to slam into Atlantic Canada
Hurricane watches were issued Thursday for parts of the Atlantic Canada coast and forecasters with the country’s hurricane center warned that Fiona has the chance to be a “potential landmark weather event” for the country. Days after menacing Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the Turks and Caicos...
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Hurricane Fiona likely to be 'extreme weather event' as it barrels toward eastern Canada, forecasters warn
Deadly Hurricane Fiona has weakened slightly to a Category 3 storm but is still packing forceful winds of 125 mph as it barrels toward Canada's Atlantic coast.
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm
Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
‘Total devastation’: Fiona causes major damage in eastern Canada
Post-tropical cyclone Fiona made landfall in eastern Canada on Saturday morning, slamming into the northeastern corner of Nova Scotia with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Update 12:41 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: Cities in southwestern Newfoundland are facing significant damage after post-tropical cyclone Fiona made landfall in eastern Canada. The...
Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Hurricane Ian strengthens to a Category 3 storm as it takes aim at Florida
Ian hits Cuba with a life-threatening storm surge as the storm strengthens, causing a large stretch of Florida's coast to now be under a hurricane watch.
Super Typhoon Noru Heads for Philippines After ‘Explosive’ Surge
MANILA — Super Typhoon Noru was on course to slam into the densely populated main island of Luzon in the Philippines on Sunday night, with forecasters warning of heavy rains and winds that could cause devastating flooding and landslides.
Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba as Florida braces for 'major disaster'
Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba as a category three storm, bringing wind speeds of up to 205km/h (125mph). Cuban authorities declared emergencies in six areas, with forecasters warning of storm surges on the coast along with flash floods and mudslides. Tens of thousands of people were told...
Storm Fiona slams into east Canada, major power outages
Powerful storm Fiona knocked out electricity to more than 500,000 homes Saturday as it lashed east Canada with strong winds and heavy rains in conditions that police said were "like nothing we've ever seen." Though downgraded from a hurricane, Fiona still packed winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour...
Rare ‘special warning’ issued as violent typhoon makes landfall in Japan
Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in south-western Japan on Sunday night, with authorities urging millions of people to take shelter from the powerful storm’s high winds and torrential rain. The storm officially made landfall at about 7pm local time (11am BST) as its eyewall – the region just outside the...
Hurricane Ian slams Cuba with devastating surge, wind and rain
Hurricane Ian is slamming Cuba and plans strengthen and bring devastating storm surge, heavy rain and high winds to much of western Florida. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona: ‘It’s going to hit us in the face.’
Preparation for the coming storm has been underway for days.
Typhoon Nanmadol unleashing flooding rainfall, destructive winds in Japan
Powerful Typhoon Nanmadol is on a path that will put the entire country of Japan at risk for life-threatening impacts, including widespread flooding, damaging winds and coastal inundation early this week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that lives and property will be at risk throughout the country as the typhoon, which as...
Fiona knocks out power with strong winds in Atlantic Canada
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — (AP) — Fiona knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers in Atlantic Canada Saturday, damaging homes with strong winds and rain as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but...
