Environment

AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Fiona: Canada prepares for ‘strongest-ever’ storm

Hurricane Fiona is hurtling towards Atlantic Canada amid warnings that it could be the strongest-ever to hit the region.The Category 4 hurricane will weaken before it reaches Nova Scotia but could still be a “historic storm”, officials say. A meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre told CNN that Fiona could be “Canada’s version of (Hurricane) Sandy.”Meteorologists have predicted hurricane-force winds, wave swells of around 40 feet (12 metres), widespread coastal flooding and more than seven inches (20 centimetres) of rain in some areas.Hurricane warnings have been issued for parts of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island and Quebec. Other...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
960 The Ref

‘Total devastation’: Fiona causes major damage in eastern Canada

Post-tropical cyclone Fiona made landfall in eastern Canada on Saturday morning, slamming into the northeastern corner of Nova Scotia with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. Update 12:41 p.m. EDT Sept. 24: Cities in southwestern Newfoundland are facing significant damage after post-tropical cyclone Fiona made landfall in eastern Canada. The...
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona transformed into a post-tropical cyclone late Friday, but meteorologists warned it could still bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to the Atlantic Canada region and had the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba as Florida braces for 'major disaster'

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in western Cuba as a category three storm, bringing wind speeds of up to 205km/h (125mph). Cuban authorities declared emergencies in six areas, with forecasters warning of storm surges on the coast along with flash floods and mudslides. Tens of thousands of people were told...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Storm Fiona slams into east Canada, major power outages

Powerful storm Fiona knocked out electricity to more than 500,000 homes Saturday as it lashed east Canada with strong winds and heavy rains in conditions that police said were "like nothing we've ever seen." Though downgraded from a hurricane, Fiona still packed winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour...
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Fiona knocks out power with strong winds in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — (AP) — Fiona knocked out power to more than 500,000 customers in Atlantic Canada Saturday, damaging homes with strong winds and rain as it made landfall as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Fiona transformed from a hurricane into a post-tropical storm late Friday, but...
ENVIRONMENT

