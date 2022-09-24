Read full article on original website
Related
citrustv.com
Red Card Dooms Syracuse Men’s Soccer in 1-0 Loss to Virginia
It’s hard enough to win a conference game with all 11 available players on the pitch. It gets a little bit more difficult when midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski decides to pick up a red card 21 minutes in. Adversity finally struck Syracuse Men’s Soccer in a 1-0 loss to Virginia. Despite the result, head coach Ian McIntyre is extremely proud of how his team hung tough.
citrustv.com
Strong Freshmen Play Helps Syracuse Field Hockey Dominate Dartmouth 6-0
For most athletes, the transition to college is not an easy one. The game is faster, the competition is better, and it’s hard to have success. Lana Hamilton is different, though. The freshman scored the first two goals in Syracuse’s 6-0 win over Dartmouth. SU head coach Ange Bradley says it’s her consistency that makes Hamilton so effective.
citrustv.com
CitrusTV NOW | Friday, September 23rd
Syracuse Football is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2018. CitrusTV anchor Zach Richter has what you need to know and more of today’s top stories.
Comments / 0