Birmingham, AL

The Independent

2 Americans released by Russian separatists arrive in NYC

Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces arrived Friday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after their release by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange.“We’re looking forward to spending time with family and we’ll be in touch with the media soon,” Alex Drueke said after arriving at the airport with Andy Huynh at around noon. "Happy to be home.”Drueke, 40, and Huynh, 27, went missing in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9. They had traveled to Ukraine on their own...
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US vets released by Russian-backed forces in prisoner exchange

Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian-backed forces while fighting in Ukraine earlier this year have been released in a prisoner exchange, officials said on Wednesday. Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were among 10 prisoners released by Russian-backed forces as part of a prisoner exchange. Saudi...
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
WDIO-TV

'Don't leave me': Survivor recounts Lebanon boat sinking

BOURJ HAMMOUD, Lebanon (AP) — Jihad Michlawi, 31, struggled to makes ends meet as a chef in crisis-hit Beirut. The Palestinian had never considered taking a perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe until friends who successfully did so convinced him. Now, he’s one of dozens of survivors...
WDIO-TV

Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation

A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan,...
NBC News

Russians fearing conscription flood across border to Georgia and Mongolia

Russians trying to avoid getting conscripted to fight in Ukraine appeared to be trying to cross the border into Georgia, Kazakhstan and even remote Mongolia, satellite imagery suggested Monday. Video obtained by Colorado-based Maxar Technology showed long lines of cargo trucks and private vehicles leaving Russia and entering the neighboring...
AFP

'I'm no cannon fodder': Russians flee to Georgia

Nikita spent two days in traffic before he made it to Georgia, one of the thousands of Russian men seeking to evade the Ukraine war draft. He said Georgia was the top choice for those fleeing the draft because Russians can enter and stay up to a year without a visa.
