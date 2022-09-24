Read full article on original website
2 Americans released by Russian separatists arrive in NYC
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces arrived Friday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after their release by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange.“We’re looking forward to spending time with family and we’ll be in touch with the media soon,” Alex Drueke said after arriving at the airport with Andy Huynh at around noon. "Happy to be home.”Drueke, 40, and Huynh, 27, went missing in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9. They had traveled to Ukraine on their own...
Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out
More than 300 Ukrainian villages and towns have been liberated in four days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to Ukrainian officials. CNN’s Melissa Bell speaks to residents about their experiences under Russia’s six-month occupation.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans.
Stand-up comic Leanne Morgan brings her ‘Big Panty Tour’ to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “I got started in comedy when my baby child was 18 months old and she’s about to turn 25 in January,” said comedian Leanne Morgan who has been doing stand-up for almost 22 years. Morgan says the momentum fueling her comedy career suddenly...
‘Don’t leave me’: Survivor recounts Lebanon boat sinking
BOURJ HAMMOUD, Lebanon (AP) — Jihad Michlawi, 31, struggled to makes ends meet as a chef in crisis-hit Beirut. The Palestinian had never considered taking a perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe until friends who successfully did so convinced him. Now, he’s one of dozens of survivors...
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden’s plan,...
Five ways California is protecting abortion
Lawmakers and abortion rights advocates want California to serve as a model for other blue states.
Russia to Open Enlistment Point on Georgia Border as 10,000 Flee Per Day
Russia is set to deploy a new military registration and enlistment office on its border with Georgia as thousands continue to flee the country, according to reports. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country would be conducting a partial mobilization against Ukraine. This news resulted in many citizens...
Russians fearing conscription flood across border to Georgia and Mongolia
Russians trying to avoid getting conscripted to fight in Ukraine appeared to be trying to cross the border into Georgia, Kazakhstan and even remote Mongolia, satellite imagery suggested Monday. Video obtained by Colorado-based Maxar Technology showed long lines of cargo trucks and private vehicles leaving Russia and entering the neighboring...
'I'm no cannon fodder': Russians flee to Georgia
Nikita spent two days in traffic before he made it to Georgia, one of the thousands of Russian men seeking to evade the Ukraine war draft. He said Georgia was the top choice for those fleeing the draft because Russians can enter and stay up to a year without a visa.
