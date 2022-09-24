KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue, which left one 42-year-old man in critical condition, according to police. On Sept. 22 police say around 7:26 p.m. the man was standing outside of his parked car when he was shot by an unknown person. Multiple witnesses refused to talk to police or left the shooting before police arrived, according to reports. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter.

