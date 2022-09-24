ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Fundraising efforts underway for family of APD officer killed in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
fox44news.com

Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
fox7austin.com

Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County. The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people...
CBS Austin

Three men arrested for catalytic converter theft, San Marcos police say

SAN MARCOS – Three arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning in San Marcos, according to authorities. The San Marcos Police Department said they arrested three individuals from the Houston area after a citizen reported an attempted catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane.
fox7austin.com

Fire destroys home in Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A fire destroyed a home in Pflugerville Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. Sept. 24, Pflugerville, Round Rock, and Travis County ESD 12 fire crews were called to the 17900 block of Misty Harbor Drive just off Pflugerville Parkway near Lake Pflugerville. Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke and flames billowing out of the roof.
CBS Austin

Fayette Co. deputies seize 100lbs of cocaine after traffic stop

Deputies in Fayette County seized over 100 pounds of cocaine Saturday morning during a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said. It happened on eastbound I-10 near Schulenburg at around 10:40 a.m. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a Nissan 350 Z was pulled over for a traffic violation, but the...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Killeen man shot, in critical condition | Police looking for answers

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue, which left one 42-year-old man in critical condition, according to police. On Sept. 22 police say around 7:26 p.m. the man was standing outside of his parked car when he was shot by an unknown person. Multiple witnesses refused to talk to police or left the shooting before police arrived, according to reports. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter.
CBS Austin

Austin Transportation improving high-crash intersections across the city

AUSTIN, Texas — Deadly car crashes continue to impact Austin's roadways. The number of deadly crashes is going down since 2021, but the number of people dying remains a crisis, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In an effort to make roadways safer, the Austin Transportation Department has started making safety improvements at busy intersections.
KVUE

Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
