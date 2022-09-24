Read full article on original website
3 injured in I-35 crash Saturday night in north Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS took three patients to the hospital after a Saturday night car crash on Interstate 35.
CBS Austin
One ejected, two others rushed to the hospital after rollover crash in E Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were rushed to the hospital, including one who was ejected from their car, after a rollover crash involving multiple cars off Interstate 35 service road in East Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the crash around 10:57 p.m. at 5621 North I-35 Northbound...
fox7austin.com
Fundraising efforts underway for family of APD officer killed in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
fox44news.com
Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
fox7austin.com
Crash near Tesla Road leaves teen, 1 other person injured
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - An adult and a teenager have been hospitalized after a crash in Eastern Travis County. The crash happened on FM 973 near Tesla Road just before midnight. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle crash with two people...
Power knocked out at northwest Austin school, neighborhood after vehicle hits pole
A vehicle hit a pole near a northwest Austin school early Monday morning, knocking out power to the campus and nearby neighborhood, according to Austin Energy.
CBS Austin
Human remains found in Comal County belong to Schertz man missing since March 2021
SCHERTZ, Texas - Human remains recently found in Comal County were identified as those of Schertz man who went missing back in 2021. Schertz Police Department officials said that they were notified that the human remains belonged to Jacob Dubois, a missing person out of Schertz since March of 2021.
CBS Austin
Three men arrested for catalytic converter theft, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS – Three arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning in San Marcos, according to authorities. The San Marcos Police Department said they arrested three individuals from the Houston area after a citizen reported an attempted catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane.
fox7austin.com
Southeast Austin neighborhood calls for help following recent string of gun violence
AUSTIN, Texas - Gun violence has filled the streets in one Southeast Austin neighborhood. Bullet holes can be seen in almost every other house. Bullets holes, not one or two, but hundreds can be seen in several houses in the Indian Hills neighborhood off East William Cannon Drive in Southeast Austin.
fox7austin.com
Fire destroys home in Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A fire destroyed a home in Pflugerville Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m. Sept. 24, Pflugerville, Round Rock, and Travis County ESD 12 fire crews were called to the 17900 block of Misty Harbor Drive just off Pflugerville Parkway near Lake Pflugerville. Firefighters arrived to find thick smoke and flames billowing out of the roof.
ATCEMS: 5 injured in 4-vehicle collision on FM 969 in east Austin
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of FM 969, which is just east of the 183 toll.
CBS Austin
Fayette Co. deputies seize 100lbs of cocaine after traffic stop
Deputies in Fayette County seized over 100 pounds of cocaine Saturday morning during a traffic stop, the sheriff's office said. It happened on eastbound I-10 near Schulenburg at around 10:40 a.m. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a Nissan 350 Z was pulled over for a traffic violation, but the...
APD identifies officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
The Austin Police Department identified one of its officers who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Killeen man shot, in critical condition | Police looking for answers
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue, which left one 42-year-old man in critical condition, according to police. On Sept. 22 police say around 7:26 p.m. the man was standing outside of his parked car when he was shot by an unknown person. Multiple witnesses refused to talk to police or left the shooting before police arrived, according to reports. The man was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter.
CBS Austin
Austin Transportation improving high-crash intersections across the city
AUSTIN, Texas — Deadly car crashes continue to impact Austin's roadways. The number of deadly crashes is going down since 2021, but the number of people dying remains a crisis, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In an effort to make roadways safer, the Austin Transportation Department has started making safety improvements at busy intersections.
Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the City of Austin’s Transportation Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Woman shot and killed in back of SUV after argument at east-side bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman who was riding in the back of an SUV after an argument at an east-side bar. Police responded to the 800 block of Hammond Avenue off S. New Braunfels around 12:17 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting in progress, saying they had a hard time locating the victim.
CBS Austin
Woman partially paralyzed in Cedar Park car crash defies odds, walks again
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A 20 year old from Cedar Park is beating the odds. After being told by doctors a little over two years ago that she may not ever walk again, following a crash that left her partially paralyzed, Tristin Criswell decided that wasn’t in the cards for her.
Vincent’s on the Lake to close citing economy, low lake levels
On Friday, Vincent's on the Lake announced it would be closing. The restaurant, a waterfront dining location on Lake Travis, made the announcement on its Facebook page.
