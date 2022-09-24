Read full article on original website
cathy
2d ago
I was not at all impressed. seemed like more of a craft fair where everyone brings their homemade items and sells them.
‘Hog Heaven on the Grand Strand’: Myrtle Beach Fall Bike Week Rally underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Bike Week Fall Rally, also known as Hog Heaven on the Grand Strand, kicked off on Monday. The annual event held since the 1940s is one of the oldest motorcycle rallies in the U.S., according to the website Bikeweek.com. It will run through Sunday and is expected […]
The Top Three Events To Attend in Myrtle Beach This Week
These are three events in Myrtle Beach that you will not want to miss this week!Food & Wine. There is always something fun and exciting to do in the city of Myrtle Beach and this weekend is no different! In this article, we will take a look at the top three events that are taking place this week. Rather you want to eat some seafood and listen to some live music or participate in an event for a good cause, this list is guaranteed to have an event that will be family-friendly and full of excitement!
myrtlebeach.com
Oktoberfest! 2022 at Barefoot Landing
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach!. Now in its second year, Oktoberfest returns to Barefoot Landing from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Enjoy festivities throughout the shopping and dining complex with German- and fall-inspired food and drinks at participating restaurants. A $10 event wristband will...
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach development firm Sands Companies has grown by building rental cottages
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach-based real estate development and construction company’s method of building unique rental communities has resulted in an expansion, not only along the Grand Strand but throughout the Southeast. Founded locally in 2014 by Joe Morrison and David Wilks, Sands Companies builds both single-family...
Inside a 'Grande' Course Renovation in Myrtle Beach
Look for wider fairways, expanded putting surfaces and larger tee boxes at one of Myrtle Beach's most popular destinations.
First responder hurt as fire destroys Atlantic Beach bar
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-alarm fire early Monday morning destroyed an Atlantic Beach bar and injured a first responder, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue teams responded at 3:17 a.m. to the fire in at the Sandbox Bar and Grill in the 300 block of 30th Avenue […]
WMBF
Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family and friends are pushing Horry County to enact new beach rules after a tragic umbrella accident. Tammy Perreault died after being struck by a flying beach umbrella in August. On Sunday, friends and family gathered in Surfside Beach to honor and remember the woman who loved the beach so dearly.
theplanetD
32 Best Things to do in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach right is up there with the best places to visit in the US. My family visited Myrtle Beach every winter and it was one of the first road trips Dave and I ever took together. For snowbirds, Myrtle Beach is a great alternative to Florida when heading south for Spring Break. This resort city is great for families and adults alike with endless sandy beaches, golf courses, (both full and mini), and plenty of attractions to keep you busy.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
300 Venus flytraps rescued, replanted in Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — A local nonprofit rescued and relocated hundreds of Venus flytraps over the weekend in Boiling Spring Lakes. The Venus flytrap is one of the most widely recognized plants around the world and it’s native only to the Carolina coast. The rescue was...
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
wpde.com
Horry Co. prepares for potential Hurricane Ian impacts; how this storm compares to others
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florida residents are rushing to prepare for Hurricane Ian after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency. Forecasters predict the storm will hit large sections of the Sunshine State with heavy rain, wind and flooding- predicting that it will lose some of its strength before it will reach the Carolinas.
WMBF
Over 1,200 people sign up for Myrtle Beach emergency mass notification system
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach’s new emergency mass notification system could be put to the test with Hurricane Ian churning in the Gulf of Mexico. The city launched the new safety tool just a couple of weeks ago. The city said it will be the quickest and easiest way to access up-to-date information during city emergencies such as hurricanes and citywide urgent information.
wpde.com
Some question delays for Alligator Road project in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are questioning why construction on Alligator Road in Florence is still going on when it was initially said to be finished in the summer of 2021. S.C. Dept. of Transportation's (SCDOT) website shows the Right-Of-Way Acquisition was to begin in 2017 with...
HCPD investigating after injured dog found on Highway 17 Bypass near South Strand Medical Center
Editor’s note: Some viewers may find the the images in this story disturbing HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for help identifying an injured female dog and getting information about its owners. The dog, which police said appeared to have been pierced in the chest with a carabiner, was […]
wpde.com
Horry County dog is a contender for 'America's Favorite Pet'
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — An Aynor woman and her pooch are one step closer to becoming America’s favorite pet. Terri Hemsing entered her dog, Bailey, in the PAWS "America’s Favorite Pet" contest after coming across an advertisement on Facebook. In the first round, Bailey beat out 81...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
The Post and Courier
Long-time Myrtle Beach restaurant listed for sale; specialized dentistry practice opens
MYRTLE BEACH — Angelo's Steak and Pasta, one of the oldest restaurants in Myrtle Beach, is still open for business after 42 years, but the business and its land located on South Kings Highway are up for sale. Marketing itself as home to the “greatest steaks in the universe”...
wpde.com
Stranger Things, Stars & Science: Ingram Planetarium launches Fall Laser Music schedule
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WPDE) — Ingram Planetarium just launched its Fall Laser Music Show schedule. New this year is a Stranger Things Laser show, based on the hit television series 'Stranger Things.'. The Planetarium also features an interactive science hall and Full-Dome shows that explore the solar system and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament happening this week
SOUTHPORT, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be September 29 – October 1 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park. The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina
Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
