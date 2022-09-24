Missouri came within inches of sending Jordan-Hare Stadium into disarray Saturday afternoon. Eli Drinkwitz’s team nearly scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime of its SEC opener against Auburn, but running back Nathaniel Peat lost control of the ball before he crossed the goal line and fumbled it into the back of the end zone -- where Auburn safety Cayden Bridges recovered it to end the game: Auburn 17, Missouri 14.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO