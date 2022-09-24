Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About 2 Prominent SEC Programs
Last Saturday afternoon, the Auburn Tigers narrowly escaped a close game against the Tigers of Missouri. It was a pretty awful football game, and Paul Finebaum came away "depressed" about what he saw. There's a belief out there that Auburn will eventually move on from head coach Bryan Harsin. He...
What Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz, players said after ‘devastating’ overtime loss to Auburn
Missouri came within inches of sending Jordan-Hare Stadium into disarray Saturday afternoon. Eli Drinkwitz’s team nearly scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime of its SEC opener against Auburn, but running back Nathaniel Peat lost control of the ball before he crossed the goal line and fumbled it into the back of the end zone -- where Auburn safety Cayden Bridges recovered it to end the game: Auburn 17, Missouri 14.
