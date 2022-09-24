Read full article on original website
KMAland Volleyball (9/26): East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Stanton advance to CCT semis
(KMAland) – East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Stanton moved on in Corner Conference Tournament action on Monday. Emily Williams totaled 20 kills and eight digs while Evy Stoakes had nine winners and Jaimee Davis contributed six winners. Miah Urban handed out 35 assists and had 13 digs, and Mia Goodman posted three blocks.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, September 26th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has volleyball Tuesday night from Clarinda and the Corner Conference Tournament. Check out the full slate below. AT Clarke (Creston, Lenox, Southwest Valley) AT Ogden (Coon Rapids-Bayard, Ankeny Christian) AT Knoxville (Melcher-Dallas, Twin Cedars) KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Missouri River Conference Meet at Green Valley Golf Course,...
Pass-happy Glenwood prepping for big district tilt with Winterset
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football hopes the aerial success that brought them a 3-2 start works again when they face Winterset in a pivotal Class 4A District 6 clash on Friday. The Rams got above .500 last week with a dominant 49-7 win over Des Moines Hoover. "It was a nice...
Nodaway Valley (MO) confident after first win, eyeing more improvement
(Burlington Junction) -- Nodaway Valley (MO) football hopes their first win of the season parlays into more as they end the regular season. The Thunder (1-4) snapped an eight-game skid last week with a 46-12 win over Mound City. For Coach Alan Calfee's team, Friday's showing was the culmination of...
Mount Ayr readies for road trip to much-improved St. Albert
(Mount Ayr) – The Mount Ayr football team bounced back in a big way in week five, as a showdown with St. Albert looms this week. The Raiders (4-1, 2-1) responded from a week four loss to AHSTW with a 56-6 rout of Sidney last week. "I like that...
Treynor looks to carry momentum into critical showdown with Underwood
(Treynor) -- Since suffering a tight road loss to Clarinda in week three, the Treynor Cardinals (4-1) have outscored their opponents 103-0 and will look to carry that momentum into a pivotal matchup with rival Underwood (5-0). The Cardinals blew out East Sac County (0-5) 55-0 last Friday. “Our focus...
Missouri Valley focusing on themselves in final three games
(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley football is focusing on its own weekly progression and improvements as the season starts to wind down. The Big Reds are 0-5 this season and 0-4 in Class A District 8, but Coach Rick Barker says there are some positives to draw from, especially from this past week’s game against Harrison County rival, Logan-Magnolia.
Bedford preps for key district tilt at East Mills
(Bedford) – The Bedford football team is back over .500 following a close win last week as they gear up for a key district matchup with East Mills. The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak with a late touchdown and defensive stop to beat Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30-26 last week.
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
Martha Grant-Nikseresht , 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Start: open 8:00 a.m. with family 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Memorials: Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
Tri-Center eyeing postseason push with big stretch looming
(Neola) -- Tri-Center football is in the thick of the playoff picture with an important three-game stretch to end the regular season. The Trojans currently sit at 2-3 overall and 2-1 in Class A District 8, thanks to a 44-0 victory over IKM-Manning. "I feel like we controlled the line...
Creighton's Martin lands Big East Freshman of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Ava Martin has been named the Big East Conference Freshman of the Week. Martin led the Big East with 4.20 kills per set and led outside hitters in the league with a .441 hitting percentage. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Charles M. Glidden, 83, Bedford
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Notes: Mr. Glidden has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. No visitation or services will be held.
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (9/25): Huskers, Mavericks, Bearcats pick up wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were regional winners in women’s soccer on Sunday.
Clarinda braces for Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
(Clarinda) -- Almost 50 bands big and small are coming to Clarinda this weekend for the granddaddy of all music competitions. Clarinda's Middle School and High School's Marching Band are just two of the many bands marching in the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree coming this Saturday morning and afternoon in Clarinda. Courtney Ridge is Clarinda High School's instrumental music director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Ridge says the day's events begin with the traditional parade competition around Clarinda's downtown square.
Gary McLennan, 55, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, please make memorial donations to the family to help defray the cost of the funeral. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery.
Late touchdown pushes East Atchison past Rock Port in memorable Atchison County Super Bowl
(Tarkio) -- East Atchison's sixth consecutive win over county rival Rock Port came in thrilling fashion. The Missouri 8-Player Media Poll No. 7 Wolves needed some heroics, but they edged the Blue Jays in a 34-32 thriller that will live in Atchison County lore. "This rivalry is huge for us,"...
Huskers stay put at No. 3, Bluejays up to No. 21 in latest AVCA Volleyball Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska remained at No. 3 while Creighton moved up one spot to No. 21 in the latest AVCA Volleyball Rankings. Check out the regional conference teams ranked below or the complete rankings linked here. 1. Texas (64) 3. Nebraska. 5. Purdue. 6. Ohio State. 7. Minnesota. 8. Wisconsin.
Geography with Goudge: High School Football Participation, 2022
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. There are nearly one million high school football players and over 15,000 programs spread throughout the United States. This makes for the average squad size to be close to 66 players. This ranges from a high of 114 in Texas to a low of 15 in DC. Missouri averages 54 players per squad while Iowa has nearly 50 per squad. When mapped by state the Midwest and South have the highest number of participants per population. This pattern is most likely impacted by population density and settlement patterns.
