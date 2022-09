MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — All-Star point guard Ja Morant borrowed a professional camera for photos of his teammates, even turning the lens on reporters covering the Memphis Grizzlies’ media day Monday. Ziaire Williams, going into his second NBA season, used a disposable camera from the podium and asked everyone to smile. Safe to say the young Memphis Grizzlies remain just as confident, hungry and yes, ready for the brighter lights that come with posting the NBA’s second-best record followed by a run to the Western Conference semifinals. That earned the Grizzlies many more national TV games, including the coveted Christmas night slot against the defending champs, the Golden State Warriors.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO