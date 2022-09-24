ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 Clemson takeaways from double-overtime win over Wake Forest

Clemson football has had its share of dramatic wins over the last decade, but Saturday’s double-overtime win at Wake Forest may have taken the cake. The Tigers and Demon Deacons traded blows back and forth throughout the afternoon, with both offenses dazzling. In the end, Dabo Swinney’s Tigers escaped Winston-Salem with a 51-45 win in […] The post 3 Clemson takeaways from double-overtime win over Wake Forest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
FanSided

Clemson outlasting Wake Forest upset bid proves Tigers are doomed

The Clemson Tigers may have held on to defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but it was also a wake-up call for the team. The Clemson Tigers entered Week 4 as the fifth-ranked team in the entire nation. Perhaps their first true test of the season was facing off against the No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons, led by quarterback Sam Hartman.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Big news for Clemson

Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
CLEMSON, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know

Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Uiagalelei
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Dabo Swinney
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Georgia is in for 'a month of snoozing'

Paul Finebaum watched on Saturday afternoon as Georgia struggled with MAC foe Kent State. Yes, the No. 1 team in the country scored a 39-22 victory over the Golden Flashes, but it wasn’t the kind of dominant performance we’ve come to expect from Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. What...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acc#Tigers#Wake Forest Beat Clemson
FOX Carolina

“Stamped” removed from Pickens County Schools

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A controversial book that sparked much-heated debate in the Pickens County School District has now been voted out by the board. In a unanimous vote, the school board voted to remove “Stamped, Racism, Anti-Racism, and You”. The book had been under review for...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer

GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
GREER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Football
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
getnews.info

HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App

Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
GREENVILLE, SC
newsfromthestates.com

Floods? Landslides? Before the remnants of Hurricane Ian arrive, find out if you live in a disaster-prone zone

Just two weeks ago, Col. J. R. Sanderson, a senior government advisor for a SBP, a disaster management consulting firm, warned state lawmakers to pay attention to future storm impacts in the mountains. “You’re probably going to be OK in response to a hurricane because you’ve done it dozens of times,” Sanderson said. He is working with officials in Kentucky after floods devastated the eastern part of the state earlier this year. ” I would worry about the mountains. Your highest risk is going to be flooding in the mountains. It’s going to devastate those communities.”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy