ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Donald Trump
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
The Independent

‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
DELAWARE STATE
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Nato#Ukraine War Politics#Protest#Kremlin#Russian#Ukrainian#Canadian#Channel Port Aux Basques
Rolling Stone

Raskin Confirms: Jan. 6 Committee Is ‘Aware of’ Call from White House to Rioter During Insurrection

Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) confirmed a bombshell claim by Denver Riggleman, a former Republican member of Congress, who said the panel knew the White House switchboard placed a call to a Capitol rioter’s phone while the insurrection was ongoing. While interviewing Raskin on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd referenced an upcoming 60 Minutes episode featuring an interview with Riggleman where the former representative said that “the White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s [the Jan. 6 riot] happening.” “That’s a pretty big a-ha moment,” Riggleman added. He went...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Ron DeSantis should be prosecuted for his treatment of immigrants

In recent months, Republican governors in Texas, Arizona and Florida have been transporting immigrants northward to cities such as New York, Washington and Chicago. This included bussing about a hundred people to the vice-president’s residence and dumping them on the street. The Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, took this despicable...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

CNN mocked for report on how migrants 'enriched' Martha's Vineyard: ‘It's all about virtue signaling’

CNN described in a report on Sunday how illegal immigrants "enriched" the lives of Martha’s Vineyard residents after being moved there by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. The article featured the title "‘They enriched us.’ Migrants’ 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha’s Vineyard" and spotlighted several individuals, including a local volunteer and a Venezuelan woman.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Saudi Arabia
CBS Miami

Venezuelans gather to denounce Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights in Doral

MIAMI - Local advocates came together Tuesday, denouncing Governor Ron DeSantis for relocating 48 Venezuelan migrants from an immigration facility in San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard, with no advanced notice."What Ron DeSantis did was despicable," said Andrea Mercado, Executive Director of the group Florida Rising. "It does not have justification to take asylum-seekers and refugees and to treat them this way, and to trick them and mistreat them for a political stunt.""He's taking our money-- our taxes to get brothers and sisters out of other states-- not even from Florida," said Adelys Ferro, Director of the Venezuelan-American Caucus. Governor Ron...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy