Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Vladimir Putin’s ‘Iron Doll’ says Russia should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
A Russian propagandist has claimed Vladimir Putin should have nuked Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, while all the “best people” were gathered in London. Olga Skabeyeva, dubbed the Kremlin’s “Iron Doll”, made the claims on Monday during a discussion with Andrey Gurulev, a military commander and Member of the State Duma.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
2 migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Gov. DeSantis have already left for NYC, says Massachusetts lawmaker
Massachusetts State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents Martha's Vineyard, said he wouldn't be surprised if some migrants stayed on the island.
Matt Gaetz 'Must' Be Removed From Committee After Pardon Report: Ted Lieu
A new report alleges that congressman asked the Trump administration for a pardon amid a DOJ probe into his alleged violation of sex trafficking laws.
WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC
Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans.
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'
Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
Leaked Oath Keepers Data Reveals U.S. States With Most Members
Texas had the most members with more than 3,000 people in the Oath Keepers, a group that targets law enforcement and the military with its messaging.
Raskin Confirms: Jan. 6 Committee Is ‘Aware of’ Call from White House to Rioter During Insurrection
Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) confirmed a bombshell claim by Denver Riggleman, a former Republican member of Congress, who said the panel knew the White House switchboard placed a call to a Capitol rioter’s phone while the insurrection was ongoing. While interviewing Raskin on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, host Chuck Todd referenced an upcoming 60 Minutes episode featuring an interview with Riggleman where the former representative said that “the White House switchboard had connected to a rioter’s phone while it’s [the Jan. 6 riot] happening.” “That’s a pretty big a-ha moment,” Riggleman added. He went...
Ron DeSantis should be prosecuted for his treatment of immigrants
In recent months, Republican governors in Texas, Arizona and Florida have been transporting immigrants northward to cities such as New York, Washington and Chicago. This included bussing about a hundred people to the vice-president’s residence and dumping them on the street. The Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, took this despicable...
Fox News Host Confronts Stefanik on Migrant Buses: 'These Are Real People'
Shannon Bream pressed GOP Representative Elise Stefanik on Sunday about a new poll that indicates the tactic is unpopular with most Americans.
CNN mocked for report on how migrants 'enriched' Martha's Vineyard: ‘It's all about virtue signaling’
CNN described in a report on Sunday how illegal immigrants "enriched" the lives of Martha’s Vineyard residents after being moved there by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla. The article featured the title "‘They enriched us.’ Migrants’ 44-hour visit leaves indelible mark on Martha’s Vineyard" and spotlighted several individuals, including a local volunteer and a Venezuelan woman.
Delaware braces for migrant flight in U.S. political standoff
GEORGETOWN, Del., Sept 20 (Reuters) - Local government officials, advocates and reporters swarmed a small coastal airport near President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Tuesday in anticipation of a possible flight carrying migrants from Texas.
Former Capitol Police chief announces Jan. 6 book deal ahead of panel's next hearing
In a bid to "break" his silence, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund announced a book deal Monday with Blackstone Publishing, promising to reveal new details of his experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Climate Expert Says Attack By GOP Lawmaker Is Nothing New: ‘This Is The Playbook’
The exchange between energy justice lawyer Raya Salter and Rep. Clay Higgins showed the misogyny and racism Black women face as movement leaders.
Venezuelans gather to denounce Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights in Doral
MIAMI - Local advocates came together Tuesday, denouncing Governor Ron DeSantis for relocating 48 Venezuelan migrants from an immigration facility in San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard, with no advanced notice."What Ron DeSantis did was despicable," said Andrea Mercado, Executive Director of the group Florida Rising. "It does not have justification to take asylum-seekers and refugees and to treat them this way, and to trick them and mistreat them for a political stunt.""He's taking our money-- our taxes to get brothers and sisters out of other states-- not even from Florida," said Adelys Ferro, Director of the Venezuelan-American Caucus. Governor Ron...
